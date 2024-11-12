NFL Rescinds Fine For Season-Ending Tackle on Buccaneers $60 Million WR

It’s quickly becoming apparent that Baltimore Ravens NFL All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith is the Teflon Don when it comes to avoiding fines.

For the second time this season, Smith saw a fine rescinded on appeal. This time for a tackle in Week 7 that ended the season of Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Smith was fined $16,833 for using a hip-drop tackle that dislocated Godwin’s left ankle in a gruesome injury that a national audience witnessed on Monday Night Football. Smith was previously fined $16,833 for a horse collar tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs but saw that fine rescinded upon appeal as well.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, NFL hearings officer and former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson made the decision to rescind Smith’s fine for the tackle on Godwin.

“Upon appeal, NFL hearing officer Jordy Nelson has rescinded the $16,883 fine levied against Ravens LB Roquan Smith for his alleged unnecessary roughness on Chris Godwin on the play that ended in the Bucs WR dislocating his ankle, per source,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on November 12.

The NFL banned hip-drop tackles for the first time in March 2024 and punishment was set at a 15-yard penalty along with a $16,833 fine for the first offense and a $22,511 fine for his second offense. Smith wasn’t flagged for a penalty on the Godwin tackle.

Understanding Definition of ‘Hip-Drop Tackle”

Before we go too far down the rabbit hole, let’s try and get an understanding of exactly what constitutes a hip-drop tackle.

From NFL Operations: “A hip-drop tackle occurs when a defender wraps up a ball carrier and rotates or swivels his hips, unweighting himself and dropping onto ball carrier’s legs during the tackle. The NFL analyzed more than 20,000 tackles over the past two seasons and determined that this specific technique causes lower extremity injuries at a rate 20 times higher than other tackles, resulting in an unacceptable risk to player health and safety.”

Smith is one of the NFL’s best linebackers. He’s a 4-time NFL All-Pro, 2-time Pro Bowler and signed a 5-year, $100 million contract extension in January 2023.

“You never want to see anybody go down with any type of injury, but we play a very physical game, and it demands a lot,” Smith told ESPN on October 24. “Bullets are flying pretty fast, but I never go into any game to injure any player. I want every player to go back home safe and sound to their family — maybe a little sore — but other than that, I definitely want you to get back home to your family all safe and sound.”

Godwin May Have Played Last Game for Buccaneers

The sad fact for the Buccaneers is that Smith’s tackle on Godwin may have ended their playoff hopes — and his time in Tampa Bay as he’s in the final season of a 3-year, $60 million contract.

Godwin was leading the NFL with 50 receptions at the time of his injury and the Buccaneers haven’t won since., dropping to 4-6 after a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Tampa Bay returns to action in Week 12 at the New York Giants.