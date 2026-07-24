Buccaneers Predicted for Roster Shocker With UDFA Cornerback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have never been more vulnerable at cornerback than they are headed into the 2026 season, with worries that extended after the end of the season, after a group of returners couldn’t even get healthy for a full offseason.

That’s 1 of the big reasons why Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes undrafted free agent cornerback Ayden Garnes has a real shot of making the 53-man roster this fall.

“Garnes doesn’t have great size or blazing speed,” Davenport wrote on July 23. “But what he lacks in those categories he makes up for with experience, technique and ball skills. Sometimes, at the back end of the cornerback room you don’t want fast but raw. Teams want a smart player who won’t get caught out of position.”

Garnes Made ‘Big Impression’ During Offseason

The Buccaneers needed Garnes this offseason as their veterans dealt with injuries, and he more than held his own against a deep wide receiver group.

Sports Illustrated’s River Wells put Garnes at the top of his list of UDFAs for the Buccaneers who “turned heads” during the offseason.

“The Buccaneers have dealt with a large number of defensive back injuries so far this offseason,” Wells wrote in June. “Benjamin Morrison, Miles Killebrew, Keionte Scott, Chase Lucas and Kemon Hall are all players who’ve missed time due to injury at Tampa Bay’s offseason programs. That’s allowed Ayden Garnes, an undrafted free agent out of Arizona, to get more playing time this offseason. He’s deflected quite a few passes and covered his man well so far, and he’s competing in a room that could use some depth heading into 2026. We’ll have to see how Garnes does in training camp when the pads come on, but with the outside cornerbacks room in flux, he could make a play to stick on the roster if he competes well against some of Tampa Bay’s depth signings like Lucas and Hall.”

Garnes Played for 3 Colleges in 5 Seasons

Garnes, a Philadelphia native, played his 1st 3 seasons of college football at Duquesne before spending 1 season at West Virginia in 2024 before ending his career at Arizona in 2025, where he started all 13 games for the Wildcats.

In his 1 year with Arizona, the 6-foot, 183-pound Garnes had 43 tackles, 1 interception, 8 pass deflections, 1.5 TFL, and 2 QB hurries.

Garnes earned an invitation to the American Bowl following his senior season.

One other remarkable thing about Garnes is that he saved someone’s life by donating his bone marrow in 2022 while he was at Duquesne.

“For African Americans, it’s an under-one-percent chance that I was even going to be a match, so I really forgot about it,” Garnes said after giving a sample to see if he was going to be a match.

Six months later, he got word there was someone who could use his bone marrow for life-saving surgery for a woman in her 20s and Garnes stepped up to the plate.

“I ended up doing the surgery in Boston on January 4th,” Garnes told KGUN-TV. “By the time I woke from my surgery, her surgery was already done.”