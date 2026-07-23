3 Buccaneers Suddenly Under the Spotlight at Training Camp

Three Tampa Bay Buccaneers players are going to be the names to watch throughout training camp this summer. Jenna Laine of ESPN highlighted edge rusher Ruben Bain, cornerback Benjamin Morrison and wide receiver Ted Hurst as three players who are going to be major factors in the Bucs’ plans in 2026.

Their progression in training camp might determine how successful a year the team has.

Three Tampa Bay Buccaneers Highlighted as Players to Watch

For Bain, Laine is watching to see if he can become the first Bucs rookie since 2000 to record 10 sacks.

“The Bucs are hoping they can reignite their pass rush with this year’s 15th overall draft pick,” wrote Laine. “The last time a Bucs draft pick reached 10 or more sacks in a single season was Marcus Jones in 2000.”

Those are lofty expectations, but that is the type of expectation coming with Bain. Very few saw him dropping to the 15th overall pick, and the Bucs were ecstatic to make the pick. So, it makes sense why the selection would come with more expectations than most rookies who get taken 15th overall.

For Morrison, the second-round rookie hardly saw the field in 2025. When he did, he struggled. So, his injury status will be monitored throughout the summer. Laine notes that he already has some questions.

“Morrison underwent bilateral hip surgery going into the 2025 draft, and he missed seven games in 2025 because of injuries and was, as coach Todd Bowles put it, “nicked up” with a leg injury during OTAs,” wrote Laine. “Will this be another Jamel Dean situation with constant injuries?”

At this point, if Morrison turned out like Dean, it would be a major win.

The last name she highlighted was Hurst, the rookie wide receiver. He is a small school player, so the transition to the NFL might take some time. Laine notes that he has a role available to him if he can step into it.

“With Evans gone, the Bucs don’t have a true “X” receiver, but the 6-foot-3 rookie could help fill that void,” wrote Laine. “It’s not a requirement for this offense, but it can most certainly give new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson much more flexibility, especially in a room with a lot of F/Z receivers.”

It is fair that between Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan, the team has three players who can move in and out of the slot, but they do not have a strong X receiver who can attract press coverage on the outside. Hurst would help them significantly.

The Buccaneers Need Their Young Players to Step Up Fast

The Bucs are in a spot where they need their former draft picks to make noise quickly. Bain and Hurst are just rookies, but both are projected to be in the plans this season. Both Baker Mayfield and head coach Todd Bowles have a lot on the line this season, and both could end up losing their jobs if they do not perform well.

They have had a strong track record of hitting on draft picks, but not enough have come along in recent years. So, seeing an influx of young talent would be very helpful.