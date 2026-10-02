Buccaneers Get Concerning Update on Rookie First Round Pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were already going to be shorthanded entering Week 4. However, it might be more than expected. While quarterback Baker Mayfield has already been declared out, their rookie first-round pick edge rusher Rueben Bain is also going to be out for the second straight week.

Bain was working off to the side for Friday’s practice, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Auman noted that based on his participation in practice this week, it is easy to deem him out this week.

He has officially been deemed out.

The Bucs are expected to call up Yasir Holmes from the practice squad to fill in for Bain.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will be Without Rueben Bain Week 4

It has been a disappointing start to the career for Bain. In training camp, the hype was high. He was strong in practice and was noted for staying after to get extra work. The team was so confident in the rookie’s ability that they gave him veteran treatment in the preseason.

Bain only played six snaps and sat out two of the Bucs three preseason games. As it turns out, he might have needed some of the game experience to adjust to the NFL.

Bain struggled out of the gate. He played 76 snaps in the first two weeks, with 39 as a pass rusher and 31 against the run. He dropped into coverage six times. So far, he has just two pressures and no run stops.

Head coach Todd Bowles acknowledged that Bain might have been playing through something, which is why he started the season so slowly. The next day he popped up on the injury report with a groin injury. This caused him to miss Week 3.

Bain did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and all indications are that he will be limited at best on Friday. For a rookie who already missed a game, it is going to be hard to see him on the field.

Bucs Need Edge Rusher Help

The issue now is that Bain is not the only edge rusher banged up. Yaya Diaby has been a disappointment this season, and now he is on the injury report with a calf and shoulder issue.

He did not practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday. His game status might be more up in the air.

If these two are out, the team will likely start Al-Quadin Muhammad and Anthony Nelson on the edges. They will also have David Walker to mix in. Holmes would be the fourth edge rusher and would have a legitimate role if Diaby cannot go. They would likely still want Holmes as the fifth rusher, even if he played a limited number of snaps if Diaby is healthy.

With the Bucs 0-3, the attention should shift to the development of the rookies. Unfortunately, Bain will not be healthy for these snaps.