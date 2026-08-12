Buccaneers Rookie Earns Star Treatment Before Debut

It is safe to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are satisfied with their first-round pick, Rueben Bain. While the preseason is usually a great chance for rookies to acclimate to the speed of the NFL, head coach Todd Bowles does not think that Bain needs much acclimation. Bowles suggested that Bain might not play in the preseason opener, and if he does, it will not be much at all.

Bain has looked strong in training camp, and the team just had two joint practice sessions where he was viewed as a winner. So, while the Bucs have two more preseason games, it could be a quiet preseason for the rookie.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Sit Rueben Bain in Preseason Opener

This would be a slight deviation from what the Bucs have done in the past. In 2024, Graham Barton played 39 snaps in the preseason. He took 18 snaps in the opener, then 14 in the second game, and finally had just seven to close things out.

To be fair, it was a bit different because Barton was transitioning from tackle to center in the NFL. However, Emeka Egbuka also played 29 preseason snaps. Still, his plan might be closer to Bain.

Egbuka played 10 snaps in the preseason opener, then 19 in the second game. He did not play in the preseason finale. As Bowles noted, Bain could play a couple of snaps in the opener if he does play.

The Bucs could play their starters in the second game, as it is something they typically would do. That is why it was the most snaps Egbuka took. So, Bain could still get some work in Week 2.

Then, Week 3 of the preseason is more about fringe roster players and practice squad candidates putting out tape. Someone like Bain could get hurt. So, even if it is not the same number of snaps as Egbuka, it could be a similar structure. Bain does not need as many snaps because he is coming into the NFL ready to play.

Bucs Are Happy Bain Progression in Training Camp

The Buccaneers are treating Bain similarly to how teams treat top five picks. Heading into the draft process, many saw Bain as that caliber of talent, too. However, he fell in the draft due to his arm length.

Everything else has proven to be as advertised. So, the Bucs really do not need to see much progression. The only question is whether the arm length really will hinder him or not. That will not be discovered until the team makes it to the regular season.

So, it makes sense for them to sit Bain and make sure he gets to that point healthy. As things stand, Bain is tied with David Bailey as the most likely player to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Those are high expectations, but his talent level is good enough. It makes sense for the Bucs to understand what they have and treat him like a top pick and not someone who fell to the 15th pick.