Insiders: Bucs Free-Agent RB ‘Major Standout’ Following Minicamp

The next time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get together, it will be the real deal for training camp in July — and what we know already is that they may have hit a home run with 1 particular free-agent signing.

Following Tampa Bay’s mandatory minicamp, Pewter Report’s Bailey Adams singled out new running back Kenneth Gainwell as a player who jumped off the page.

“Veteran running back Kenny Gainwell, a newcomer to the Bucs offense, was a major standout,” Adams wrote on June 18. “During 7-on-7 work, he caught a fade for a touchdown from Baker Mayfield, going up to make a leaping catch before falling to the ground and securing the ball … getting a lot of the reps with the starters due to Bucky Irving’s recovery from injury, Gainwell shined both as a runner and as a pass catcher. But it was his work in the passing game that stood out the most. It really looks like he’ll be a big part of the passing game under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.”

Gainwell could be more than just a major standout in the upcoming season — he could end up being Tampa Bay’s go-to running back after he signed a 2-year, $14 million contract with the Buccaneers in March, while last year’s starter, Bucky Irving, still doesn’t have a definite return date after offseason surgery.

Bucs Watched Bucky Irving Fall Off in 2025

Irving’s injury is also a wild card. While he warmed up and did some drills, he was far from a full participant at minicamp after missing 7 games during the regular season and undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

Watching Irving struggle was 1 of the biggest disappointments for the Buccaneers in 2025 — especially considering his return seemed to be complicated by off-field issues.

Irving was a sensation as a rookie with 1,514 yards of total offense and 8 touchdowns, including 1,122 rushing yards while serving mostly in a backup role to Rachaad White.

In 2025, Irving had 865 yards of total offense and 4 touchdowns.

According to several reports, Irving’s return to the lineup in 2025 was slowed, in part, because he didn’t handle the mental aspect of recovering from his injury very well.

I’m not so sure Bucky Irving is going to be back (against the Rams),” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said on November 20. ” … it’s something that probably shouldn’t be out. But I don’t think he’s going to be back anytime soon. It’s definitely more information than what’s available in the injury report.”

“Bucky Irving needed some extra support after becoming injured and being away from his team for the first time in his career, according to people close to the situation,” Stroud wrote on his official X account in November.

Free Agent Kenneth Gainwell Could Take Carries

Irving’s return won’t be rushed by the Buccaneers — especially with Gainwell in the fold and with Irving on a 4-year, $4.751 million rookie contract.

“With Bucky Irving coming off foot and shoulder injuries, the Bucs needed not only a change-of-pace, third-down back, but someone who could do a little more, if needed,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote. “(Gainwell’s) 1,023 yards from scrimmage last season were second most of any position on the Steelers behind starter Jaylen Warren, and he tied with Warren for a team-leading eight touchdowns. He gave up one sack this past season on 41 pass blocking reps.”