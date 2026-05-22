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Former Buccaneers Safety Reveals Retirement Decision After Major NFL Punishment

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Shilo Sanders
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Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety announces retirement decision.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 draft class featured six selections. Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka headlined the group and has become a critical part of the roster. But there was another man from whom the fans had the same level of expectations.

Deion’s two sons, Shilo Sanders and Shedeur, were drafted to the NFL last year. Sanders was picked up by Tampa Bay as a free agent, while his brother joined the Cleveland Browns.

Given his family pedigree and productive college career, many expected Shilo to carve out a professional future of his own. Instead, his NFL opportunity unraveled quickly.

This week, Sanders effectively acknowledged that his pursuit of another NFL contract has ended. Speaking about his current routine, the former Colorado safety said he still exercises but no longer follows the demanding preparation required for professional football.

“I just be like working out like just as a human, but training and stuff, like getting ready, and you have a set day, like camp starts, like a whole different type of training,” Sanders said.

He then delivered an even clearer assessment of his outlook.

“It takes a special kind of guy to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I don’t think there’s any light in my tunnel.”

The comments represent a significant shift from last fall, when Sanders remained available for workouts and explored opportunities with NFL clubs after his release from Tampa Bay. He doesn’t see the NFL as a potential career anymore.

Shilo Sanders’ Costly Preseason Incident Changed the Trajectory

Shilo Sanders.

GettyShilo Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during the 2025 Rookie Mini-Camp.

Sanders entered training camp facing long odds but still had a legitimate opportunity to earn a practice squad role. The safety flashed physicality during preseason action and showed the downhill style that made him productive at Colorado.

Everything changed during Tampa Bay’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.

While battling with Bills tight end Zach Davidson, Sanders threw a punch that resulted in an immediate ejection. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles did not defend the action afterward.

“You can’t throw punches in this league. That’s inexcusable. They’re going to get you every time. Gotta grow from that.”

The consequences were serious. Tampa Bay waived Sanders less than a day later as part of the final roster reductions. The NFL later imposed a $4,669 fine for the altercation.

For fringe roster players, availability and discipline often matter as much as talent. The ejection came at the worst possible moment, eliminating any margin for error Sanders possessed as an undrafted rookie competing for one of the final defensive spots.

Shilo Sanders’ College Production Showed Promise but Concerns Followed Him

Shilo Sanders

GettyShilo Sanders is living his best life away from the NFL.

Sanders played at South Carolina before following his father to Jackson State and later Colorado. Across six collegiate seasons, he appeared in 52 games, recorded 217 tackles, six interceptions and five forced fumbles.

His best-known moment came during Colorado’s 2023 season when he returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown. He also developed a reputation as one of the most physical defenders on the roster.

However, NFL evaluators questioned several aspects of his profile entering the 2025 draft. Injury history raised concerns after a torn ACL earlier in his career and a broken forearm at Colorado. Scouts also scrutinized his coverage range and overall athletic ceiling relative to NFL starters.

Although football appears to be fading from the picture, Sanders has not disappeared from public view. He has continued building a presence in entertainment, fashion and digital media. He has modeled for major brands, appeared in television projects and remained active through content creation and music.

Dibyendu Mondal Dibyendu Mondal is a contributor for Heavy Sports with special focus on golf, football, basketball and soccer. With more than two years of experience, he has managed to reach close to 7 million people through his writing. He previously worked as a contributor for Athlon Sports and Sportskeeda. More about Dibyendu Mondal

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Former Buccaneers Safety Reveals Retirement Decision After Major NFL Punishment

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