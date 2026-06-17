Scary Injury Moment for Buccaneers on Final Day of Minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already decided to cancel their 3rd mandatory minicamp practice — a decision that came after the Buccaneers were docked an offseason practice by the NFL for being too physical in offseason workouts.

The Buccaneers probably should have canceled practice on Wednesday, too, after a scary injury moment.

“Scary moment as Bucs OLB Mo Kamara collided with OLB Chris Braswell on a pass-rush ring drill,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Kamara appeared to injure his knee and was taken off by a trainer. Braswell seems ok.”

There’s something to be said for just calling it good at this point for the Buccaneers, who won’t all be together as a team until they come back together for training camp in July.

With Braswell, it’s especially scary because the Buccaneers might want to move the disappointing former 2nd round pick in a trade between now and then.

Chris Braswell Called NFL’s ‘Top Trade Candidate’

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put the 6-foot-3, 255-pound edge Braswell, a 2024 2nd-round pick (No. 57 overall), on his list of the NFL’s top trade candidates ahead of training camp.

“The Buccaneers landed upgrades to their defensive line this offseason, but those new faces may block Braswell from seeing meaningful playing time,” Locker wrote. “A second-round pick in 2024, Braswell has demonstrated sound pass-rush acumen by producing 35 pressures on 322 pass-rushing snaps in his career. His underlying efficiency has also been good, reaching a 16.8% pass-rush win rate last year. However, he hasn’t been the same level against the run after earning a sub-60.0 grade in that category twice.”

Braswell’s fate in Tampa Bay might have been sealed in the 1st round of the 2026 NFL draft, when superstar Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. dropped to the Buccaneers with the No. 15 overall pick.

Patience With Chris Braswell Runs Out for Bucs

The Buccaneers have given Braswell plenty of chances over the last 2 seasons — he’s played in all 34 regular-season games in a time his team has been desperate to find competent edge rushers.

Braswell only has 2.5 career sacks, and seemed to take a step back in his sophomore season, going from 8 QB hits as a rookie in 2024 to just 4 in 2025.

“The roster is full of homegrown players, but with far less success,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote before the NFL draft. “Chris Braswell was a miss at pass rusher and Yaya Diaby is only a strong rotational player, leaving the Bucs without a ringer of a pass rusher. They didn’t get involved on Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson but now suddenly need a splashy sack artist at No. 15.”

The Bucs went out and got Bain. Which probably makes Braswell expendable.

There’s also Diaby, who led the Buccaneers in sacks twice in his 1st 3 seasons and has 19.0 career sacks headed into the final year of his 4-year, $5.4 million rookie contract in 2026.

The Buccaneers also signed 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad to a 1-year, $4 million free-agent contract after he racked up 11.0 sacks for the Detroit Lions in 2025.