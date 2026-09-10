Bucs Reveal Plans for $23M Veteran’s Return

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers only signed veteran Sean Murphy-Bunting to their practice squad, Todd Bowles made it clear that the team has a plan for him, and they hope to elevate him to the active roster.

The Bucs’ former second-round pick is currently working at outside cornerback. However, Bowles noted that the team wants to mix him in at the slot and even at safety as they get him ready for the active roster.

“HC Todd Bowles says that right now Sean Murphy-Bunting is an outside corner but they’ll also get him some reps inside at nickel and at safety, too,” Pewter Report tweeted.

The team is looking for depth in the secondary and could find it with a player who spent four years in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have a Plan For Sean Murphy-Bunting

Murphy-Bunting was selected 39th overall by the Buccaneers in the 2019 NFL Draft. He started in 10 games as a rookie and was in the lineup from his rookie season on.

In his second NFL season, he was a key piece of the Bucs’ Super Bowl win. However, in 2021, he only played in nine games due to a dislocated elbow.

In 2022, Murphy-Bunting lost his starting spot to Jamel Dean. He did play in five games, but it was clear that the team was ready to move on despite two strong years to start.

Murphy-Bunting signed with the Tennessee Titans in an attempt to rebuild his reputation. After a one-year deal with the Titans, he signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

The veteran started in 15 games and looked solid in 2024. The Cardinals started to play him in more of a safety role, which appears to be the plan for Tampa Bay now. However, in 2025, he was placed on the non-football injury list, which ended his time with the Cardinals.

In total, he has made over $23M in his career.

Now, he is looking to find a role on the Bucs’ depth chart and extend his career into year seven.

Buccaneers Have Need in Secondary

The Bucs have talent in their secondary, but right now things are a bit thin. At cornerback, they have Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish on the outside. Benjamin Morrison might come in for nickel situations, but he has struggled to stay healthy. If it is not Morrison, it is fourth-round rookie Keionte Scott.

Rookie UDFA Ayden Garnes and waiver claim addition Kevin Knowles provide the only depth. At safety, they only have three options. Scott could play safety, but has focused on the slot.

Miles Killebrew is a special teams asset with little defensive value. So, aside from Tykee Smith and Antoine Winfield Jr., the team does not have any legitimate options at safety.

So, they could use Murphy-Bunting as a veteran option in all three spots. It makes sense why they would want him back, and it makes sense why he would want to return. The Bucs get a versatile veteran who knows the defense, and Murphy-Bunting gets a chance to see the field again.