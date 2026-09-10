Bucs Reveal Injury Behind Veteran’s Practice Absence

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field for their first practice of game week in Week 1, it was notable that running back Sean Tucker was not out there. His injury was unknown, but the official injury report listed Tucker with a hamstring injury.

Tucker was the only Buccaneers player to be a non-participant at practice. This comes on the heels of Tucker taking a $1M pay cut to avoid being a cap casualty before the start of the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Without Sean Tucker Due to Hamstring

Tucker earned a $3.25M salary due to a performance escalator. However, while the Bucs used him more than expected last season, they do not plan to use him in the same manner this season.

Bucky Irving was hurt last year and has been healthy all offseason. He is expected to be back in the mix. On top of that, the Buccaneers gave Kenneth Gainwell a notable contract this offseason. The team is expected to use him in a prominent role on offense.

Gainwell is a strong passing down back, and that is where Tucker was at his best. So, the team was looking to upgrade over him this offseason. They might have found it.

Former UDFA running back Josh Williams has been climbing the Buccaneers’ depth chart as well. While Tucker was not playing in the preseason, Williams performed well this summer. The team thought about keeping Williams and letting Tucker walk, which is why he decided to take the pay cut.

Now, the team is likely to call up Williams from the practice squad. The Bucs can call Williams up three times this year before deciding to keep him on the active roster or release him. So, they have until Week 3 to decide how serious Tucker’s injury is.

Buccaneers Enter Week 1 Healthy

The Bucs have some notable names on the injury report, but Tucker appears to be the only name with a real threat of missing Week 1.

Rueben Bain was limited with a shoulder injury. Jalen McMillan was limited with a knee injury. Christian Rozeboom was limited with a foot injury, and Justin Skule was limited with an oblique.

Rookie Billy Schrauth was a full participant with a knee injury. Even more positive was that star receiver Emeka Egbuka was a full participant with a foot injury. He has been out for close to a month with his foot injury, and head coach Todd Bowles did not if it would impact his status in Week 1.

While the team will see how his foot responds to practice, as of now, he is on track to play in Week 1 without any issues. We will if the injury report changes as the team gets closer to the game.