Buccaneers Sign Athletic Former 13-TD Champion Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a familiar name at running back after rookie minicamp.

As noted by ESPN’s Jenna Laine on Monday, May 13, the Buccaneers are signing undrafted rookie running back Ramon Jefferson. Jefferson played at the University of Kentucky under first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Coen was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Kentucky Wildcats last season during Jefferson’s senior year. Jefferson also spent his freshman season back in 2017 at the University of Maine while Coen was the offensive coordinator.

“The Bucs signed running back Ramon Jefferson and defensive back Andrew Hayes after tryouts at rookie camp this past weekend,” wrote Laine on Monday, May 13. “To make room, the Bucs waived defensive back Quandre Mosely and offensive lineman Logan Stenberg.”

Ramon Jefferson Was FCS All-American Selection

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound running back only spent one full season playing at a Power Five school. After transferring to Kentucky for the 2022 season, Jefferson suffered a knee injury in the season opener. During the 2023 season, Jefferson posted 28 carries for 184 rushing yards during what was technically his seventh collegiate season.

After beginning his college career at the University of Maine during his first two seasons, Jefferson then spent the 2019 season at Garden City Community College before transferring to Sam Houston State. It was at Sam Houston State where Jefferson made a name for himself, helping Bearkats win a national championship while garnering FCS second-team All-American honors after running for 1,155 yards and 13 touchdowns as Scott Smith of the Buccaneers’ official website writes.

“Jefferson (5-10, 210) played collegiately at the University of Maine (2018), Garden City Community College (2019), Sam Houston State University (2020-21), and the University of Kentucky (2022-23), appearing in 43 career games and amassing 511 carries for 3,138 yards (6.1 avg.) and 28 rushing touchdowns,” wrote Smith on Monday, May 13. “He received FCS second-team All-American honors in 2021 after establishing career highs in rushing yards (1,155), yards per carry (6.7) and rushing touchdowns (13) across 173 carries for a Bearkats team that won the 2021 FCS Championship.”

Ramon Jefferson Shows Athleticism at Kentucky Pro Day

While Jefferson was certainly an accomplished and experienced runner in college, he also demonstrated his athleticism at Kentucky’s Pro Day. Although he wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine, he posted numbers that would have ranked among the very best at his position. As Nick Roush of On 3 notes, Jefferson posted a 10-foot, 7-inch broad jump — that figure would have ranked third among all running backs at the Combine.

“Running back Ramon Jefferson performed well too,” writes Roush. “He posted a 39.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 7-inch broad jump, which would have ranked in the top three among all running backs at the NFL Combine. He was clocked at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and threw up 18 benchpress reps, catching the eyes of NFL scouts.”

The Buccaneers will begin organized team activities on May 21 and will do so with seven running backs. Along with Jefferson, Tampa Bay will feature two other rookie running backs, including fourth-round pick Bucky Irving and undrafted signing D.J. Williams. Rachaad White projects as the starter, with veterans such as Chase Edmonds, Sean Tucker and Patrick Laird all rounding out the running back room.