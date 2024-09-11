Bucs Could Solve Secondary Woes With Former $70M NFL All-Pro

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary is down bad after just 1 week of the 2024 NFL regular season.

By the end of a season-opening, 37-20 win over the lowly Washington Commanders, the safeties and cornerbacks for the Buccaneers resembled a MASH unit.

NFL All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. could be out for up to a month with an ankle injury. Starting cornerback Zyon McCollum had to leave the game with a concussion. Backup cornerback Bryce Hall is on the injured reserve with a lower-leg injury. Another backup cornerback, Josh Hayes, had to leave the game with a lower-leg injury.

The Buccaneers need reinforcements, and they need them fast. They could get that with 3-time NFL All-Pro safety and free agent Patrick Peterson.

Peterson could serve multiple purposes for the Buccaneers. The 34-year-old has spent the majority of his career as an elite cornerback but could be a spot fill-in at either safety spot as well — something the Buccaneers could use right now.

“I don’t want to start at safety because that’s a different animal back there,” Peterson said, via the NFL on Fox podcast in April 2024. “That’s a different view back there. If that is the case, I would need to be warned going into the season to get my body, my mental prepared. It’s different being at the safety from the cornerback position, having those open-field tackles.”

Peterson started 16 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 and 17 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. He has 7 interceptions over the last 2 seasons and in 2023 had 42 tackles, 11 pass deflections and 2 interceptions. He also played over 300 snaps at free safety and strong safety.

Peterson Made NFL All-Decade Team in 2010s

Drafted No. 5 overall out of LSU in the 2011 NFL Draft, Peterson spent the first decade of his career with the Arizona Cardinals and was one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks and punt returners.

He signed a 5-year, $70.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals in 2014. He was eventually named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

Peterson spent 2 seasons with the Vikings in 2021 and 2022 before he signed a 2-year, $14 million contract with the Steelers before the 2023 season. Peterson had 2 interceptions, 42 tackles and 11 pass deflections in his one season with the Steelers.

“The eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback is 34 and not the same shutdown player… ,” wrote The Associated Press’ Rob Maadi on Aug. 28. “Still, Peterson started 16 games for the Steelers last year and 17 for the Vikings in 2022. He’s been durable, having played every game in 11 of his 13 seasons. Peterson wants to play and it would be a surprise if he doesn’t get that chance.”

Buccaneers Signed Isaac Following Hall’s Injury

The Buccaneers moved quickly to find a replacement for Hall with cornerback Keenan Isaac, who spent 2023 going between Tampa Bay’s practice squad and active roster.

Tampa Bay travels to face the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

“Isaac first joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama State in 2023,” wrote Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith. “He started the season on the practice squad and got into two games after being elevated for game day. He was signed to the active roster in Week 12 but did not see action in the next three games before returning to the practice squad.”