Hi, Subscriber

Buccaneers Could Become ‘Super Bowl Contenders’ With Projected $45 Million CB

  • 2 Shares
  • Updated
Asante Samuel Jr.
Getty
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their typical offseason so far. Which is to say it’s been pretty outstanding.

Somehow, they convinced wide receiver Chris Godwin to give them a hometown discount in the range of $20 million to stay in Tampa on a 3-year, $66 million contract. Then, they did the right thing by bringing back veteran linebacker Lavonte David at the heart of their defense on a 1-year, $9 million contract in what could very well be his last NFL season.

They also had a marquee free agent signing on the defensive side of the ball, bringing in free agent edge rusher Haason Reddick on a 1-year, $14 million contract.

Now, they need a cornerback. A good one. And unless they want to draft one, which is a possibility, they’re going to need to take a long look at the remaining cornerbacks on the free agent market. For a team that wants to be a Super Bowl contender, the Buccaneers should go after the very best one available with Asante Samuel Jr. 

ESPN’s Jenna Laine had the possibility of adding another cornerback as the “biggest remaining roster question” for Tampa Bay on March 20.

“With this year’s record-setting defensive back deals, (Jamel) Dean’s $12.5 million salary and $15.1 million cap hit look like a bargain, but the Bucs still need a starting-caliber corner,” Laine wrote.

Buccaneers’ Defense Almost Derailed Season in 2024

The Buccaneers almost missed the playoffs for the first time in 5 seasons thanks to a porous defense that seemed to fall apart without NFL All-Pro free safety Antoine Winfield Jr. in the lineup. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, Winfield missed a career-high 8 games in 2024 and was a shell of the player who dominated opponents in 2023.

While Spotrac projects Samuel to receive a 4-year, $45.8 million contract in free agency, the market would seem to indicate that’s not going to happen for him and the Buccaneers could step in and take advantage quickly by offering him a deal along the lines of a 1-year contract worth between $5 million to $8 million as a starting point.

Samuel is the son of 2-time NFL All-Pro and 2-time Super Bowl champion cornerback Asante Samuel and has spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Chargers, who selected him in the second round (No. 47 overall) out of Florida State in the 2021 NFL draft. Samuel Jr. was a full-time starter for the Chargers for his first 3 seasons but missed a career-high 13 games in 2024 with a shoulder injury.

“I think with a few defensive players, Tampa Bay could be really good,” former Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden said on the Fitz & Whit podcast on March 11. “We know they can win the (NFC) South, but they could be Super Bowl contenders.”

Defense Improved For Bucs Late in Season

The Buccaneers were among the bottom 10 in the NFL on defense before getting their act together down the stretch — mostly thanks to bravura performances from David as well as interior defensive linemen Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey.

Even with that, Tampa Bay finished in the bottom half of the NFL in team defense, coming in at No. 18 out of 32 teams.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players

Marcus Banks's headshot M. Banks
Graham Barton's headshot G. Barton
Chris Braswell's headshot C. Braswell
Ben Bredeson's headshot B. Bredeson
C.J. Brewer's headshot C. Brewer
Marquez Callaway's headshot M. Callaway
Devin Culp's headshot D. Culp
Lavonte David's headshot L. David
Jamel Dean's headshot J. Dean
Evan Deckers's headshot E. Deckers
SirVocea Dennis's headshot S. Dennis
YaYa Diaby's headshot Y. Diaby
Riley Dixon's headshot R. Dixon
Payne Durham's headshot P. Durham
Silas Dzansi's headshot S. Dzansi
Mike Evans's headshot M. Evans
Dallis Flowers's headshot D. Flowers
Tyrek Funderburk's headshot T. Funderburk
Greg Gaines's headshot G. Gaines
Chris Godwin's headshot C. Godwin
Luke Goedeke's headshot L. Goedeke
Adam Gotsis's headshot A. Gotsis
Mike Greene's headshot M. Greene
Garret Greenfield's headshot G. Greenfield
Antonio Grier's headshot A. Grier
Daniel Grzesiak's headshot D. Grzesiak
Luke Haggard's headshot L. Haggard
Logan Hall's headshot L. Hall
Bryce Hall's headshot B. Hall
Josh Hayes's headshot J. Hayes
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Dennis Houston's headshot D. Houston
Bucky Irving's headshot B. Irving
Christian Izien's headshot C. Izien
Rakim Jarrett's headshot R. Jarrett
Deion Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Kameron Johnson's headshot K. Johnson
Deion Jones's headshot D. Jones
Jake Julien's headshot J. Julien
Calijah Kancey's headshot C. Kancey
Ko Kieft's headshot K. Kieft
Elijah Klein's headshot E. Klein
Tanner Knue's headshot T. Knue
Cody Mauch's headshot C. Mauch
Baker Mayfield's headshot B. Mayfield
Zyon McCollum's headshot Z. McCollum
Chase McLaughlin's headshot C. McLaughlin
Jalen McMillan's headshot J. McMillan
Kaevon Merriweather's headshot K. Merriweather
Lorenz Metz's headshot L. Metz
Ryan Miller's headshot R. Miller
Anthony Nelson's headshot A. Nelson
Raiqwon O'Neal's headshot R. O'Neal
Cade Otton's headshot C. Otton
Trey Palmer's headshot T. Palmer
Michael Pratt's headshot M. Pratt
Jose Ramirez's headshot J. Ramirez
Haason Reddick's headshot H. Reddick
Sterling Shepard's headshot S. Shepard
Tykee Smith's headshot T. Smith
Tanner Taula's headshot T. Taula
Cody Thompson's headshot C. Thompson
Kyle Trask's headshot K. Trask
Sean Tucker's headshot S. Tucker
Vita Vea's headshot V. Vea
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Anthony Walker's headshot A. Walker
Markees Watts's headshot M. Watts
Rachaad White's headshot R. White
DJ Williams's headshot D. Williams
Antoine Winfield's headshot A. Winfield
Tristan Wirfs's headshot T. Wirfs
Rashad Wisdom's headshot R. Wisdom

Comments

Buccaneers Could Become ‘Super Bowl Contenders’ With Projected $45 Million CB

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x