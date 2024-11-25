Buccaneers Urged to Sign Controversial $90 Million All-Pro to Boost Secondary

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have some tough decisions to make down the home stretch of the regular season. Mainly, that means figuring out what they’re willing to do in order to give them the best chance to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks that should include signing free agent cornerback and 2-time NFL All-Pro Xavien Howard to help boost one of the NFL’s worst secondaries for the final 6 games of the regular season.

The Buccaneers currently rank 29th in the NFL in passing defense at 255.5 yards per game and have allowed 20 passing touchdowns — tied for 28th in the NFL.

After a 30-7 win over the New York Giants in Week 12 snapped a 4-game losing streak, the Buccaneers are 5-6 and have the NFL’s easiest schedule down the stretch.