Buccaneers Should Sign $36 Million Pro Bowl WR After Shocking Release

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need as much depth as they can at wide receiver if they want to make a run to the Super Bowl — we will find out on Monday how much they’re willing to roll the dice to make that happen.

In a shocking move, the Baltimore Ravens released disgruntled wide receiver Diontae Johnson on December 20, less than 2 months after trading with the Carolina Panthers for the former NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

Johnson can be claimed beginning on Monday, December 23, with several playoff teams reportedly already looking to land his services.

“Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday that Johnson is likely to be claimed on waivers Monday, with potential landing spots including the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on December 20. “Johnson’s time with the Ravens amounted to 1 catch, 6 yards receiving, 39 snaps and a lot of frustration. He was suspended by Baltimore for one game after he refused to play Dec. 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles and was then excused from team activities this past week.”

The Buccaneers, if they so desired, could have a leg up on any team that wants to sign Johnson and play the hometown card — he grew up just 20 miles south of Tampa in Ruskin, Florida, where he starred at Earl J. Lennard High School.

Johnson Dominant WR/Return Specialist at Times

At different times since the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Johnson out of Toledo in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, he’s been one of the league’s dominant special teams player and wide receivers. That includes 2024, when he led the Panthers with 30 receptions for 357 yards and 3 touchdowns before he was traded on October 29.

Johnson was named NFL All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie at return specialist in 2019 and had career highs in receptions (107), receiving yards (1,161) and touchdowns (8) in 2021 before signing a 4-year, $36.7 million contract extension before the 2022 season.

Johnson has at least 700 receiving yards in each of the last 4 seasons and was traded to Carolina in March 2024.

Crashing Out in Baltimore Cost Johnson Millions

Johnson may have cost himself millions of dollars with what happened in Baltimore — going to a contender and essentially getting kicked off the team after 2 months when everything is set up for you to succeed is a bad look no matter how you spin it.

That’s not to say Johnson won’t have a new employer come Monday or for the foreseeable future. Just at a greatly reduced rate.

Had things even gone sort of well in Baltimore — or he’d just stuck it out and had a solid season in Carolina — it’s safe to say he could have landed a contract similar to Jakobi Meyers, who signed a 3-year, $33 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in March 2023.

Now, after an epic crash out in Baltimore, Johnson’s market value has plummeted — Spotrac currently has him projected to sign a 1-year, $9 million contract in the offseason.

That being said, Johnson has already become very rich over the first 6 seasons of his NFL career. Following the 2024 season he will have accumulated $42.7 million in career earnings, including $19 million with the Steelers in 2022.