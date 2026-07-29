Buccaneers Sign Former AFC Starter to Boost Secondary

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have injury issues in their secondary, but they’re not standing on ceremony, waiting for things to clear up.

“Former Dolphins safety Ifeatu Melifonwu agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucs,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

Melifonwu played for the Miami Dolphins in 2025 on a 1-year, $3.03 million contract, appearing in 16 games with 8 starts. He also has a connection to Tampa that made them an appealing next team for him.

“Melifonwu has a home here in the Tampa area, adds depth to their secondary amid short-term injuries,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “New Bucs safety Ifeatu Melifonwu is 27, started eight games and had 53 tackles with the Dolphins last year. Former Lions third-round pick has 125 career tackles, 5.5 sacks, three INTs, can compete for backup job in training camp. Played 104 snaps on special teams last year too.”

Melifonwu was a 3rd-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft and played his 1st 4 seasons in Detroit.

Bucs’ Secondary Called Roster’s ‘Biggest Weakness’

The Buccaneers went 8-9 in 2025 and missed the playoffs for the 1st time since 2019 thanks, in large part, to a listless defense.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled out cornerback as the “Biggest Weakness” for the Buccaneers in 2026