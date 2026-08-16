Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Undrafted 1,000-Yard RB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in an elite college running back to help them through the rest of their preseason schedule.

“Bucs are signing undrafted rookie RB Barika Kpeenu, who played at North Dakota State in college,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Rushed for 1,005 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2025.”

Kpeenu, who won a pair of FCS national championships at North Dakota State, spent rookie minicamp with the Minnesota Vikings.

“Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft over the weekend, one more former North Dakota State Bison football player earned an opportunity with an NFL team,” The Flag’s James McCarty wrote in April. “Per Draft Diamonds, a scouting consultant group, West Fargo Sheyenne graduate, Barika Kpeenu, has been invited to the Minnesota Vikings Rookie Mini Camp.”

Kpeenu’s 20 touchdowns in 2025 were the most by a North Dakota State running back since 2014.

“NDSU RB Barika Kpeenu had a breakout 2025 season, earning First Team All-MVFC honors,” FCS/NAIA reporter Bryan Gauvin wrote on his official X account in January. “The West Fargo native rushed for 1,005 yards and 20 TDs, while adding 20 receptions for 247 yards and a score through the air.”

Barika Kpeenu Projected as Priority Free Agent

Kpeenu, 5-foot-9 and 213 pounds, scored 31 touchdowns over his final 3 college seasons and saw his offensive output increase each year — including at least 500 yards of total offense each season.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein had Kpeenu projected as a priority free agent in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Kpeenu leans on physicality and yards after contact over elusiveness, burst or speed,” Zierlein wrote. “His 28 bench-press reps at his pro day speak to the natural power he carries. It shows in the way he’s able to deny tacklers through force and keep his legs moving, especially near the goal line. He’s a linear runner lacking ideal bend, acceleration and top-end speed, so most of his yardage as a pro would be gained between the tackles. Kpeenu will likely need to prove himself on special teams to compete for a roster spot in camp.”