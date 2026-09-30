Bucs Give Significant Injury Updates on 3 Defensive Starters

No matter how bad and terrible and lost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have seemed on defense in 3 consecutive losses to open the regular season, none of us can argue things will get any better until everyone is healthy, if that’s even possible.

To that end, the Buccaneers got significant injury updates on a trio of defensive starters ahead of Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers — a game in which Tampa Bay will have undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels making his 1st start.

So, if possible, the defense needs to be as complete as possible.

“HC Todd Bowles says LB Josiah Trotter (shoulder) ‘did everything today’ in practice but tomorrow’s practice will be more telling because the players will be in shoulder pads,” Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

“Bowles says Yaya Diaby has a calf injury but could go this week,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Not sure on Rueben Bain. Josiah Trotter has made progress but won’t know until they see him in pads later in the week.”

Multiple Rookie Starters Usually Not Great Sign

The fact that the Buccaneers are starting 2 rookies on defense at such critical positions was probably never a great sign — and neither is the fact that both Bain and Trotter have already missed time with injuries less than 1 month into their NFL careers.

Trotter, at least, can point to some production so far. Through the 1st 2 games — he sat out Week 3 — he had 25 tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection, and 1 interception returned for a touchdown.

Bain, the Buccaneers’ 1st-round pick (No. 15 overall), has been completely MIA.

In 2 games, Bain has 1 tackle. That’s it. No sacks, no QB hurries or hits, no TFL, no pass deflection … nothing else.

Buccaneers Might Have Rebuild on Horizon

The Buccaneers could look like an entirely different team in 2027 if things stay on this track — and a look at the 6 upcoming games before their bye in Week 10 might tell the story best.

Looking at those 6 games, it’s hard to say exactly where Tampa Bay’s 1st win might come from.

After the Packers, the Buccaneers have a primetime Thursday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys (Week 5), host the Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 6), open NFC South Division play at the Carolina Panthers (Week 7), host the Atlanta Falcons (Week 8), then travel to play the Chicago Bears (Week 9).