Buccaneers Urged to Trade Defender Not Named Vita Vea

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be receiving calls for defensive tackle Vita Vea, but if there is one defender the team might actually trade this offseason, it is linebacker SirVocea Dennis.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report chose one player to be traded by every team before the season, and the Bucs’ choice was the fourth-year linebacker.

Knox notes the linebacker room is much deeper now, and that while he might not get a good return, his resume should draw the interest of some team.

“While Dennis wouldn’t bring a big return in a trade, he should draw some interest from teams desperate for linebacker depth,” wrote Knox. “He has 33 games and 16 starts on his resume and is still only 26 years old.”

Dennis is still getting work with the first-team in training camp. However, that could be the team getting ready to highlight him in the preseason for a trade package.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Trade Linebacker SirVocea Dennis

Dennis is also getting work with the first-team because he is the only returning starter at linebacker. However, the Bucs brought in three new options, and all of them have legitimate arguments to crack the top two starters.

Alex Anzalone was signed from the Detroit Lions. He has 93 career starts in nine seasons, and last year, he started in 16 games. It is hard to see him losing a battle for snaps.

They also signed Christian Rozeboom away from the rival Carolina Panthers. Rozeboom has just 31 starts in five NFL seasons, but 26 of those starts came in the past two seasons.

Lastly is Josiah Trotter. Trotter is a rookie, but he is a second-round pick. He has also flashed enough in training camp that it is hard to see him leaving the field too much.

So, Dennis is one of four players fighting for two spots, but all indications are that he is about to be the odd man out.

Experience of Dennis Could Draw Trade Return for Bucs

It will be hard to expect much from a player who was benched and replaced after being a starter. However, Dennis does have 16 starts in three NFL seasons. He played about 100 snaps on defense during his first two seasons. So, he had 1,116 snaps in his first three seasons.

Beyond that, he has some special teams experience as well. Dennis played 214 snaps on special teams during his rookie year. However, as he got more involved on defense, he played less on special teams. In total, he has 362 snaps on special teams.

The experience level is going to have some teams interested. Dennis is a free agent at the end of this year. So, the Bucs could use him as a fourth linebacker who plays special teams and let him walk for nothing.

Or, they can add some sort of pick or get something back for a player who would not have made an impact this year. The Bucs should play Dennis in the preseason and then send him off to the highest bidder.