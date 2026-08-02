Projected Bucs Starter Making ‘Slow Progress’ in Injury Return

NFL players can’t be put in glass cases. However, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison has essentially been living in 1 since he was selected in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Morrison’s long, slow path to getting healthy and getting back on the field took another step on Sunday as he finally joined his team during training camp. The projected starter wasn’t able to be a full participant, however, but it’s baby steps at this point.

“Morrison did individual drills but wasn’t in on 11-on-11,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Slow progress.”

Morrison Already ‘Under Pressure’ in Year 2

It might be time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to admit that whatever part of their scouting department is in charge of evaluating cornerbacks — specifically outside cover corners — needs to be overhauled.

The latest and most glaring example of their failures looks like Morrison, who was projected as a 1st-round pick before a hip injury sidelined him for the final part of his last season at Notre Dame.

Morrison seemed lost as a rookie — when he was actually on the field — and got completely overshadowed by another rookie cornerback in Jacob Parrish, who looked like 1 of the NFL’s best slot cornerbacks from the moment he stepped on the field.

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put Morrison at the top of his list of players under pressure to perform in Year 2.

“Countless pundits around the football landscape believed the Buccaneers landed a steal with Morrison in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but his first year as a pro was trying for several reasons,” Locker wrote. “The Notre Dame product endured multiple leg injuries as a rookie, appearing on only 360 snaps while rotating behind Tampa Bay’s starters. When Morrison did see the field, he was susceptible in coverage with a 50.0 PFF coverage grade and 110.8 passer rating when targeted — the 17th-highest among 100 qualified corners. The ground game didn’t prove far superior for Morrison either, earning a 35.5 PFF run-defense grade and missing 21.2% of his tackle attempts.”

Injury Issues Followed Morrison in Offseason

Morrison will almost certainly get the opportunity to show what he can do again in 2026 if he’s healthy — mostly because the Buccaneers don’t have any other options.

The Buccaneers not only don’t have any proven, elite talent at outside cornerback, but their shutdown cornerback in 2025 left in free agency when Jamel Dean signed a 3-year, $36.75 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The problem for Morrison, dating back to college, has been injuries. That continued through his rookie season and seems to have followed him through his 1st full NFL offseason.

While the Buccaneers and their fans had lofty goals for Morrison as a rookie, he never seemed to get right physically. He missed 7 games due to injuries. He also missed the entire preseason due to a nagging hamstring injury.

“Bucs CB Benjamin Morrison has a leg injury and didn’t practice during Thursday’s OTAs,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account on June 11. “It’s the offseason, so no further details are made available.”

“Bowles says Benjamin Morrison is ‘nicked up’ with a ‘leg injury’ right now,” Pewter Report wrote on its official X account during mandatory minicamp.

“Todd Bowles says Benjamin Morrison has a ‘leg injury,’ ” Buccaneers reporter Evan Closky wrote on his official X account on June 11. “Would not specify further than that. Was out here but not participating in drills today.”