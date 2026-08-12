Bucs Urged to Start ‘Explosive’ Dual-Threat QB in Preseason Opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing an interesting decision in their preseason opener on Friday against the New York Jets.

Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield isn’t playing. That’s a no-brainer.

The problems start with the assumed backup, Jake Browning, who was injured in Tuesday’s joint practice with the Jets and was scheduled to start the preseason opener.

With Browning hurt, the Buccaneers are left with 2 quarterbacks — Connor Bazelak and undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels. The Buccaneers already have a year of seeing that Bazelak doesn’t have what it takes to be an NFL backup quarterback.

The smart move would be to start Daniels to see if he has what it takes to play against NFL competition — which means the Buccaneers probably won’t do it.

“Per multiple reports from Tuesday’s joint practice with the Jets, Browning had to leave the field during team drills,” Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper wrote on August 11. “The quarterback was described as walking gingerly as he made his way off to meet with members of the training staff. During a post-practice press conference, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that the plan was for Browning to start and said he didn’t have an update on his condition … Connor Bazelak replaced Browning in the practice. Rookie Jalon Daniels is the fourth quarterback in Tampa and may join Bazelak as the only available quarterbacks Thursday because Baker Mayfield will not play.”

Bucs Circled QB Jalon Daniels Before NFL Draft

The Buccaneers showed their interest in Daniels before the NFL Draft.

“After visiting the Patriots on Friday, Kansas QB Jalon Daniels is in Tampa today for a Top 30 visit with the Bucs, per source,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Monday. “The 6’1, 219 lb Daniels also had private workouts with the Saints, Bills, Chargers, and Chiefs earlier this spring.”

Daniels, 23, made 45 career starts in college. That’s value NFL teams are coming to value more and more.

“Daniels has an NFL-quality arm but inconsistent ball placement and decision-making. Though undersized, he has dual-threat talent, with explosive flashes and the quick processing to maximize what a defense is giving him,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “The greatest area of concern: He needs to take better care of the football (19 interceptions and 18 fumbles over his final 24 college games). Overall, Daniels has the ball-handling skills and intangibles that give him a chance, but his inconsistencies as a passer will be tough to overcome versus NFL speed.”

Jalon Daniels Called ‘Dark Horse’ to Make Roster

Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds singled out Daniels ahead of training camp, calling him a “dark horse” candidate to make the 53-man roster — or at least end up as the team’s emergency 3rd quarterback.

“Another dark horse to keep an eye on is undrafted free agent quarterback Jalon Daniels,” Reynolds wrote. “I don’t think veteran backup Jake Browning feels threatened for the QB2 job right now, but Tampa Bay absolutely loves the potential of the former Kansas QB, who has a live arm and 4.65 speed as a scrambler. If Daniels impresses in camp and makes a lot of plays in the preseason, he could force his way onto the roster as a developmental QB rather than just being on the practice squad in that role. But first he’ll have to take on Connor Bazelak and prove he’s worthy of sticking around Tampa Bay.”

Daniels went 0-6 as a freshman in 2020 as the Jayhawks went 0-9 in the pandemic-shortened season.

In 2022, Daniels led Kansas to a 5-0 start and their 1st appearance in the AP Top 25 since 2009. He was 1 of the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy before he was injured in the 6th game of the season, but was still named All-Big 12 despite missing 4 games due to the injury.