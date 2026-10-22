Buccaneers Trade Pitch Sends $10 Million Veteran to Bears

There is no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to become sellers ahead of the trade deadline. After all, Tampa currently has the lowest winning percentage of all NFC teams. While they did pick up a surprising win against the Dallas Cowboys on October 8, it remains their lone victory of the season. As a result, the Buccaneers are still behind the eight ball this far into the campaign.

Tampa has been linked with offloading several players in recent weeks. However, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell is now projecting that general manager Jason Licht will trade Anthony Nelson. In the reporter’s trade pitch, the linebacker would be sent to the Chicago Bears. As Barnwell points out, his salary compared to his playing time is not ideal for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Nelson will make about $2.7 million over the rest of the season, which isn’t going to be very appealing to the Bucs if he’s taking most of his snaps on special teams,” writes Barnwell. “A competitive Bears team could integrate Nelson into the roster as the fourth edge rusher on game days.”

“Bears fans might want someone like Josh Sweat, and I can understand why, but Chicago’s pass rush has quietly been more effective than many expected heading into the season, which leads me to a more modest addition up front.”

Anthony Nelson has Spent his Entire NFL Career With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers previously selected Nelson in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. Although he is not necessarily a star, the linebacker has proved to be a reliable addition for the team. In fact, he has featured in at least 15 games in each of his previous six seasons with the team. Typically used in a reserved role, the linebacker previously received eight starts during the 2022 campaign. Tampa won the NFC South division that year.

Because of his solid play, the Buccaneers rewarded Nelson with a two-year, $10 million contract extension in 2025. As Barnwell alluded to, the linebacker is now mostly deployed on special teams. He is currently listed as the third-string strong side linebacker on the team behind Yaya Diaby and David Walker.

As a result, the ESPN writer’s trade proposal is not exactly a blockbuster move. Barnwell believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to include a seventh-round pick with Nelson to receive a sixth-round selection. The linebacker currently has four solo tackles, including one sack, in the current campaign.

Tampa Linked With Offloading Several Key Players

Interestingly, Nelson was not included in The Athletic’s recently updated NFL trade big board. The outlet’s Daniel Popper did, however, name six Tampa Bay Buccaneers players on the list of 50 players from around the league. According to the reporter, Tampa could soon trade Vita Vea, Ben Bredeson, Chris Godwin, Kenneth Gainwell, A’Shawn Robinson, and Diaby.

Among the group, Vea was the highest-listed player on the list. The veteran defensive lineman was ranked sixth on the trade board. The Buccaneers star will become a free agent after his one-year, $30 million extension ends in 2027.