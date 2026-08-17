Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jalon Daniels Hype Increases After Preseason Performance

As NFL analysts begin to react to the first week of the NFL preseason, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels emerged as one of the highlights of the rookie class this weekend. Jalon Daniels joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in their 2026 rookie class. He played college ball at the University of Kansas.

Daniels currently battles Jake Browning and Connor Bazelak for the backup quarterback position. In the first preseason game against the New York Jets, Daniels clearly showcased the most out of the three. He completed 10 of 15 passes, threw for 111 yards, and scored a rushing touchdown. His passer rating was 88.5.

Daniels also led the team a victory, managing a 16-play 65-yard game winning drive. The time of possession was six minutes and 24 seconds. The Buccaneers offense thrived under Daniels after struggling in the first half under Bazelak.

Browning did not play in the game against the New York Jets, but he struggled last season with the Cincinnati Bengals. In the past, Browning was a serviceable backup, helping the Bengals stay afloat after Joe Burrow’s injuries. Yet, he does not seem like a sure option moving forward. Daniels may have the long term upside the Buccaneers are looking to acquire.

Buccaneers Rookie Quarterback Daniels Grateful for His Development So Far

After the game, Daniels spoke to the media. The rookie quarterback seems incredibly thankful for the opportunity the Buccaneers have given him. Being an undrafted free agent is a difficult fate for a young quarterback. The position typically requires high draft capital for job security.

Daniels said, “I give a lot of thanks to coach TJ [Yates], coach Chandler [Whitmer] and coach Z-Rob [Zac Robinson]. As I’ve been saying from the very beginning of being here, we’ve worked on a lot of different things that have helped me get out of certain habits I had in college as far as footwork, as far as being able to see the field differently.”

As a six year contributor in college, Daniels threw for 9282 passing yards, 67 passing touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He also had 1445 rushing touchdowns and 23 rushing touchdowns.

Jalon Daniels Could Provide Some Long Term Stability Behind Baker Mayfield

After Baker Mayfield ended the contract negotiations with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, conversation about the future of the quarterback position for the organization only increases. While the Buccaneers would almost certainly draft or sign a quarterback if Mayfield leaves in free agency, perhaps Daniels provides some long term hope for the franchise if he continues to play well. The quality he has displayed so far as a passer and a runner could should excite Buccaneers fans. While he probably is not a long term option as a starter, never underestimate a young quarterback with nothing to lose.