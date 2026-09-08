Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB: ‘Game Time Decision’ Against Bengals

After Monday’s practice for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sean Tucker’s status for the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals seems in question. Tucker was not a participant in Monday’s drills, and the team could look to promote Josh Williams from the practice squad to take his place on the roster. The nature of the injury is undisclosed Bowles spoke to the media after training.

He said, “He’s still rehabbing and he’ll be a game-time decision right now.”

Tucker made the 53-man roster as the third running back behind Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell. However, Tucker routinely showcases his ability around the goal-line and as a change-of-pace option for the Buccaneers. Williams did push for a roster spot over Tucker during training camp and preseason. Both have familiarity with the Buccaneers system.

When Tucker entered the NFL Draft in 2023, many respected his college production profile. He tabulated 3798 scrimmage yards and 31 total touchdowns at Syracuse. The expectation remained among fans that he would be one of the highest drafted running backs. However, a heart issue prevented Tucker from receiving that draft capital, and he went undrafted as a result.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sean Tucker Questionable Against the Cincinnati Bengals

Perhaps to the surprise of many, Tucker has a minimal injury history in the NFL. His heart condition has not seemed to be an issue. Throughout his career thus far, Tucker has accumulated 803 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns on 170 total touches. His efficiency at times remains impressive, but the Buccaneers protect him by using him sparingly.

Last season against the Buffalo Bills, Tucker ran for 106 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns. When the Buccaneers call upon him, Tucker can provide a spark in a pinch. That being said, Irving and Gainwell are proven running backs, and it would take several injuries for Tucker to move up the depth chart. Not to mention, Williams also almost took Tucker’s place on the 53-man, so his status cannot be guaranteed if this injury persists either.

Josh Williams Showcases a Similar Skillset to Tucker

Williams played running back at LSU for five years before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. He went undrafted, but the Buccaneers see something in him. This is the second straight season the team has kept him in the organization. In college, Williams produced for 2094 scrimmage yards with 18 touchdowns across five seasons. He was mainly a change-of-pace option, which is the role he challenges to take on the Buccaneers. If Tucker is unavailable, Williams could have an opportunity to solidify his case over Tucker on the roster.

Both running backs also offer versatility on special teams. Tucker has 41 kick returns for 1007 yards in his NFL career. Williams returned five kicks for 129 yards last season. Although, he only has four rushing attempts in the NFL, and will need to show more before given a significant workload.