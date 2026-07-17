Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Announced Retirement from NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lifted the Lombardi Trophy in 2023 after a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Played on February 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the Buccaneers made NFL history as the first NFL team to play and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

On Friday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Pat O’Connor announced his retirement from the NFL. Considering the Super Bowl Victory was more than five years ago at this point, the players on that historic team have started to announce their retirements, as that’s just the nature of NFL playing careers.

Buccaneers DL Pat O’Connor Announced Retirement from NFL

NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote (on 7/17):

“Congrats to former Bucs DL Pat O’Connor, who announced his retirement today. 75 of his 95 career NFL games came with the Bucs, including their Super Bowl team in 2020. A great run for a former seventh-rounder.”

Pat O’Connor also announced a heartfelt post (via Instagram) about his NFL journey, and decision to hang up the cleats:

The post reads:

“What a ride it’s been.

After 9 incredible years, I think it’s finally time to hang up the cleats.

If you had told my younger self that I’d play this long, spend my entire career with just two teams, get drafted, and win a Super Bowl, he would have called you crazy. But here we are.

I want to thank all of my teammates and friends I met along the way. There are far too many to name, so I won’t—but you know who you are. Thank you for the memories, the friendships, and everything in between.

Thank you to all of the coaches who impacted my career and helped me become a better player and an even better person, both on and off the field.

As one chapter closes, another begins. Now it’s time to enter the real world. I’m beyond excited and ready for whatever comes next.

Thank you, football, for everything.”

More on Pat O’Connor’s NFL Career

Pat O’Connor played in the NFL for eight seasons. Six with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and then his last two seasons came with the Detroit Tigers.

He played 88 total games (three starts), and tallied 52 total tackles over his career, including 2.5 sacks.

He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Eastern Michigan.

With the Buccaneers, he tallied five tackles for loss and five QB hits over 60+ games played, and was on the roster for the Buccaneers’ last Super Bowl Victory.

Heavy on NFL wishes O’Connor the best in his post-playing career, and whatever ventures life brings him way!