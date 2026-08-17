Tampa Bay Buccaneers Trade Speculation Involves Former 4th Overall Pick

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback battle up in the air, trade speculation links them with former 4th overall pick Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts selected Richardson 4th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft; however, clearly the selection has not gone as planned. After effort and injury concerns, a divorce between the two parties seems imminent as the organization plans to move forward with Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback.

The Colts are still in search of a better backup option, but perhaps a change of scenery could prove beneficial to Richardson. The Buccaneers lack a backup quarterback with much upside. The current options are Jake Browning, formally of the Cincinnati Bengals, and Jalon Daniels, an undrafted free agent from Kansas. Daniels showcases some promise but he is unproven in the NFL.

Richardson has struggled in the NFL but is an outstanding athlete. He would at least provide some upside if it all works out in Tampa Bay. With Baker Mayfield potentially on the outs in 2027, a cheap acquisition of Richardson could make some sense for the organization. If they can impossibly unlock some of Richardson’s skills, he could factor into the quarterback conversation next season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Richardson Trade Seems Obvious for Indianapolis Colts

While Richardson would not automatically solve the Buccaneers backup quarterback problems, he would at least provide some long term upside at the position. Perhaps they could trade for him and keep another option like Browning or Daniels as the true backup.

Given where the Buccaneers are projected in the standings, it seems unlikely that they would be picking towards the top of the NFL Draft to select one of the best quarterback options. However, Richardson should not require much in a trade as the Indianapolis Colts seems resolute in getting him out of their organization. Throughout his career in Indianapolis, Richardson has totaled 2400 passing yards, 634 rushing yards in 17 NFL regular season games. He has started in 15 contests.

The Buccaneers Quarterback Future Remains Uncertain

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mayfield concluded their contract negotiations when Training Camp begun. Their starting quarterback wanted to eliminate any distractions prior to the season. However, Mayfield noted that he felt disrespected by the offers from the Buccaneers.

Moving forward, who knows what to expect from Mayfield. It is extremely unlikely that the Buccaneers will franchise tag him because of the cap hit on his void years, which would approach $90 million if given the tag. Realistically, the Buccaneers will either reach an extension with Mayfield or let him walk to another organization. A tag and trade situation seems fiscally impossible for the Buccaneers. With the possibility of Mayfield leaving, perhaps a high upside option like Richardson from the Colts would be a sensical trade for the Buccaneers.