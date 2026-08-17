Buccaneers Dealt Good News Regarding Tristan Wirfs Amid Injury Concern

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received a major boost Monday as star offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs returned to training camp after missing time with a hamstring injury. Wirfs, who suffered the injury during a conditioning test, was back on the practice field in full pads, providing a welcome sight for the squad.

Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud wrote (via X.com) about the Wirfs injury update:

“Bucs T Tristan Wirfs has returned to practice for the first time this training camp. WR Emeka Egbuka (toe) is out. LB Christian Rozeboom is not practicing.”

The Buccaneers’ offensive line is anchored by Tristan Wirfs, and it would be a huge blow to the offense as a whole if his hamstring injury developed into anything more serious than just a flare-up.

Tristan Wirfs Returns to Buccaneers Training Camp

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff also wrote (about the Wirfs injury):

“Though Tampa Bay hasn’t placed Wirfs on any reserve list since training camp opened in late July, the standout left tackle hadn’t practiced over the past three weeks after tweaking his hamstring during a conditioning test. He appears to have since healed up from the injury, though the Buccaneers could still limit his workload early on and hold him out of either or both of their remaining two preseason contests. Regardless, Wirfs looks like he’ll be ready to go for Week 1, barring any setbacks with his hamstring.”

It does feel like Wirfs’ workload will be limited, and he also will likely not appear in any preseason games, as there is no reason for the Buccaneers to jeopardize their star tackle ahead of the season.

Tristan Wirfs Impact On the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offense

Tristan Wirfs has had a profound impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line since he was drafted by the team in 2020.

Wirfs is one of those franchise-altering offensive linemen, and the 27-year-old tackle is already a 5X Pro Bowler, 2X first-team All-Pro, and Super Bowl Champion with Tampa Bay in one of his first years in the league.

As Baker Mayfield’s blindside protector, Wirfs provides elite pass protection while also creating running lanes that allow Tampa Bay’s ground game to thrive. His versatility and consistency have made him one of the most respectable tackles in the NFL.

In 2024, he allowed zero sacks while posting a 93.7 PFF pass-blocking grade, the best among qualified offensive linemen. If Wirfs is healthy, the Buccaneers are almost guaranteed to have a solid offensive line for Mayfield and the lead running backs.