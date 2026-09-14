Tampa Bay Buccaneers Josiah Trotter ‘Better Than Expected’ Against Bengals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter appears on a list of NFL Draft steals and players who already look better than expected after week one’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Out of all the rookies who debuted on Sunday, it’s hard to top what Trotter was able to do for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay struggled in their 33-27 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, but Trotter’s pick six kept the team in the contest.

In the Bengals game, Trotter compiled 11 tackles, one sack, and one interception, which of course was returned for a touchdown. The Buccaneers selected Trotter with the 46th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. Tampa Bay entered the offseason needing help and linebacker. Franchise favorite Lavonte David retired in the offseason, and Trotter aims to quickly fill those shoes for the organization.

What appeared like a reach at the time now seems like one of the best picks so far this season. Without Trotter, week one’s performance against the Bengals would elicit a significantly worse result. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers probably would lose by more than one score almost assuredly.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Josiah Trotter Makes Significant Impression Against Cincinnati Bengals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had few highlight performances against the Cincinnati Bengals. Their defense allowed 26 points and 351 yards if you exclude quarterback Baker Mayfield’s fumble which was recovered and returned for a touchdown. The Buccaneers struggled rushing the passer as they only registered 12 pressures. Trotter created the only sack for Tampa Bay against Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Trotter plays mainly as a coverage middle linebacker. However, with how head coach Todd Bowles calls his defense, there exist plenty of chances for Trotter to rush the passer on blitzes. Yet, the Buccaneers need more from their defense if they want to succeed this season. Tampa Bay invested plenty of resources on their front seven this offseason, and they need to see a return on their investment as soon as possible.

The Post-Baker Mayfield Extension Era in Tampa Bay Needs Immediate Improvement

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered week one, the team displayed plenty of optimism after agreeing to extensions with disgruntled stars Mayfield and Vita Vea. By committing to these players, the Buccaneers signal their desire to immediately contend with this roster. However, Sunday’s performance against the Cincinnati Bengals shows that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to improve quickly if they want to achieve their goals.

Despite the shortcomings in Sunday’s loss, Trotter’s excellence in his debut should give the Buccaneers some confidence moving forward. The team still knows how to acquire young talent that can immediately produce. In short order, the team should see players like Rueben Bain Jr. get going. Bain Jr. struggled against Amarius Mims in week one, but not every rookie is going to show something right away. A positive mindset about the Buccaneers rookie class should still remain.