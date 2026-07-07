Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receive Bad News About Pro-Bowl Star

With NFL Training Camp beginning soon, extensions to key players could occur in the coming weeks. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received bad news regarding their star defensive tackle Vita Vea. On NFL Network’s The Insiders, Mike Garafolo indicated that the two parties are far apart on a contract extension.

The Buccaneers also currently work through negotiations with their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield as well. With the focus mainly on the quarterback, expect the majority of the team’s attention towards completing that if possible.

Vea enters his age 31 season, making him an expensive candidate to keep at defensive tackle. Throughout his career, Vea ranks among the elite defensive tackles with a complete skillset. While the Buccaneers obviously want to keep one of their franchise stalwarts, giving Vea an extension could be unwise.

If the Buccaneers keep Mayfield, the room the organization has to keep other players will diminish greatly. That is why NFL organizations are hesitant to keep non-elite quarterbacks on massive extensions. The benefits for having a quarterback on a cheaper deal are significant to the team’s cap space.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vea Decision Could Show Direction of Franchise

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do decide to give Vea an extension at 31 years old, the move could hint the possibility that they do not plan to give Mayfield an extension. Yet, it is also possible the neither player gets the extension they desire. Despite the reporting that Mayfield and the Buccaneers currently work through extension talks, the reality exists that neither side gets the deal they want.

When Mike Evans left the Buccaneers, the organization presented a reality that it was willing to move on from players who committed plenty of time to Tampa Bay. Perhaps the organization wants to continue to get young and see how that raises their ceiling. For a team that missed the playoffs last season, a long term commitment to aging talent keeps them where they are in the NFC pecking order.

A Youth Revolution Incoming in Tampa Bay?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the last few seasons have done a tremendous job of drafting young talent. They want to build through the draft and keep those players on extensions. Giving massive extensions to Mayfield and Vea could force the team to keep going with that strategy. However, if the team moves on from them, they almost certainly will be selecting a quarterback in the 2027 draft.

It is also possible that they keep Mayfield and still select a quarterback in 2027 given their draft situation. That’s why it probably makes more sense to extend Mayfield after the season when the team knows what they can accomplish with him at the helm. If the Buccaneers miss the playoffs, the team could see an overhaul with the coaching staff and the roster. Sometimes the best way for an NFL franchise to revive itself is to get young.