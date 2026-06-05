Buccaneers Urged to Trade for Former First-Round Pick to Fix Defense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might need to trade for a cornerback, and the Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold could be a perfect option for them, according to Jake Beckman of Fansided. Beckman lists Arnold as the Bucs’ best trade option, considering Tampa Bay has questions with their cornerback room this year.

The team is entering a big year, as Todd Bowles is firmly on the hot seat. Considering the defense is his side of the football, that unit cannot be why his team loses in 2025. So, while they have two current options they like, they have enough questions around them that a trade is on the table.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cornerback Depth Chart is Unresolved

The team currently has Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison slated to start on the outside this year. McCollum signed an extension after an impressive 2024 campaign. However, in 2025, he was not nearly the same player, and he suffered a hip injury that led to him playing in just 13 games.

Morrison is a former second-round pick who is entering his second season in the NFL. He had injury questions going back to college, and last year, he suffered a hamstring injury early in training camp that sidelined him for a large chunk of the year. He appeared in 10 games, but because the team had Jamel Dean, he started in just three. When he played, it was rocky.

So, the Bucs have played that they just extended and a player they just drafted high. However, both are coming back from injuries, and both are coming off of low seasons where their play looked questionable.

Options behind them include Josh Hayes and Damarion Williams, two players with limited experience. If one of the two gets hurt, they would likely have to slide slot cornerback Jacob Parrish to the outside and have someone step into his role in the slot. So, at the first sign of one of McCollum or Morrison having a bad year, the team could be on the phone to acquire Arnold.

Terrion Arnold Brings Questions of His Own

Arnold is a first-round talent. He was starting to see the light click for him in his second NFL season. However, he was injured last year with a groin issue and was not able to continue his ascent. If the Lions do not see Arnold as a long-term starter and the Bucs have a need for a cornerback, it is easy to see the two sides getting a deal done.

However, Tampa Bay would also be acquiring a player who did not flash as a rookie and then got hurt in his second year. After his third year, they would have a big decision on his contract status with his fifth-year option. Arnold’s back story sounds too similar to Morrison’s and might be a bit too much of a risk for the Bucs.

Beyond that, while the Lions have not seen enough from Arnold in his first two years, they do not have the depth to part ways with him unless they get a strong offer. The Bucs might not be able to pull this off.