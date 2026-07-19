Bucs Called Out Over $30 Million ‘Biggest Roster Issue”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went with the safest possible option at tight end this offseason, re-signing veteran tight end Cade Otton instead of taking a bigger swing in the draft, free agency, or with a trade.

NFL.com’s Matt Okada singled out tight end as the “biggest remaining roster issue” for the Buccaneers headed into 2026 — 1 of many issues for Tampa Bay following an 8-9 season in which they missed the playoffs for the 1st time since 2019.

That’s not what any team wants to hear after spending like the Buccaneers did on Otton with a 3-year, $30 million contract.

“The Bucs saw a lot of turnover on defense this offseason, but that side of the ball still looks effective on paper,” Okada wrote. “So, once again, I’m eyeing the tight end room. The Buccaneers had the least productive tight end group in the NFL last season — 61 receptions, 589 yards, two touchdowns — with Cade Otton accounting for nearly all of those numbers. They only added a Day 3 pick at the position in the offseason, leaving Baker Mayfield’s tight end weaponry lacking an upgrade.”

Bucs Faced Skill Position Questions in Offseason

One of the biggest questions for the Buccaneers heading into the 2026 free-agent cycle was at their skill positions — mainly with wide receiver Mike Evans and Otton.

The Buccaneers eventually lost Evans to a 3-year, $42.4 million free-agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers — less than what Tampa Bay offered — but managed to keep Otton.

“BREAKING: The Bucs are re-signing TE Cade Otton, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on March 9. “Otton has put up 207 receptions, 2,018 yards and 11 TDs in four years with Tampa Bay. A very underrated TE.”

“One of a number of good tight ends on the free agent market,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on March 9. “The Buccaneers might lose Mike Evans … so they want to make sure they don’t lose more weapons.”

Otton was a 4th-round pick (No. 104 overall) out of the University of Washington in the 2022 NFL draft and played out the entirety of his 4-year, $4.49 million rookie contract.

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal ranked Otton as the No. 18 available free agent in his Top 101 free agent rankings.

“Welcome to Cade Otton Island, where you can run any offense you want while never giving an inch in the run game,” Rosenthal wrote. “In our growing two-tight end world, every NFL team needs an Otton.”

Comments Roast Otton on Social Media

Buccaneers fans don’t think quite as highly of Otton’s game as the experts do, and expressed their discontent with bringing him back on social media.

“Cya Cade, thank you for everything you did and lastly by freeing up that extra cap to get us someone who will score TDs from your position brother,” Lone Wolf Method wrote on their official X account before free agency. “May the next team you sign with get themself a good run blocker in your best ability!”

Otton was also called out for not wearing football gloves — a major advantage to anyone trying to catch a football.

“Hopefully 2026 brings him a pair of gloves,” X user Doug Michael wrote.