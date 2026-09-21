Todd Bowles Reveals Concerning Rueben Bain Update

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Rueben Bain 15th overall, it looked like the steal of the draft. However, he has failed to record a sack through two weeks and has looked hesitant at times. Head coach Todd Bowles gave some insight into the slow start for the rookie. He noted that Bain is not quite at full health, although he did not use that as an excuse for his play.

“I don’t think he’s completely healthy, but at the same time, he’s good enough to play, so we’ve got to get more production there,” admitted Bowles.

Bain was on the injury report in Week 1 with a shoulder issue. However, he was limited on the Wednesday before the game and practiced the other two days.

Bain was a full participant all week before Week 2 and did not miss any practice time. Either the shoulder injury is much less of an issue, and Bowles is making an excuse, or it is a bigger issue, and the Bucs are lying on the injury report.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Gives Confusing Reason for Rookie Rueben Bain Struggles

If Bain has any sort of limitations in practice, the team would have to report it. If he does not have any issues in practice, it should not be an excuse during the game. Bowles admitted that Bain has to play better despite not being completely healthy.

Still, the health being a question at all is the story right now, because nothing suggests he is not at full health.

What makes the situation even more interesting is that the Bucs held him out of two preseason games to make sure he got to the regular season healthy. He only played six snaps in the preseason as he got the starter treatment.

So, in the effort to protect him, they ended up with him banged up and unproductive.

Buccaneers Need More From Bain

Bain has played 76 total snaps and 40 pass-rush snaps. He is fourth amongst rookies in pass-rush snaps. According to PFF, he has two pressures. Right now, seven rookie edge rushers have more pressures than him. Six of them were taken after Bain.

He has a 2.6% pass-rush win rate, which ranks ninth amongst qualified rookies. It is not much better in run defense, where six rookie edge rushers have at least one stop, and he has none. Bain has 31 snaps in run defense, and no other rookie has more than 24.

So, Bain is seeing the field more than most rookies; he is just not producing as well as any of the other rookies who are seeing the field.

If Bain were banged up, he would either be on the injury report or seeing his snaps limited. It is hard to understand where Bowles is coming from with his reasoning for Bain’s struggles.