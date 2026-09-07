Bucs HC Sends Strong Message on Forgotten Free Agent LB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker room is one of the deepest on the team. It has left free-agent signing Christian Rozeboom as one of the odd men out. However, despite dealing with a foot injury that might have his Week 1 status in jeopardy, head coach Todd Bowles made it clear that when he returns, he is still firmly in the mix.

Bowles joined Ronde Barber on his podcast recently and named Rozeboom as someone who is not getting talked about enough.

“Christian Rozeboom has been hurt but he is an outstanding football player,” Bowles said. “He is a very good football player. And believe me, that’s not to take anything away from [Alex] Anzalone, or [Josiah] Trotter or SirVocea [Dennis], but Roseboom, before he got hurt, he was like Johnny On The Spot every [day].”

Bowles noted that Rozeboom is smart and reliable. Combining that with toughness will make it hard to keep him off of the field.

“He just knows how to play, and he’s tough,” said Bowles. “He’s bigger than you think in person. He’s tougher than you think. He’s never out of position. And somehow — he’s not the most athletic out of the [inside linebackers] — but he tracks down the jet sweeps; he’s right there. He knows where the stunts go; he’s right there for his run fit. He’s never out of pass position. And he is just a tough football player, and I really like him, really like him.”

Rozeboom signed a one-year, $1.55M deal this offseason. As things stand, he is slotted into the fourth linebacker spot.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Shines Light on Christian Rozeboom

The Bucs are planning to start Alex Anzalone. He signed a two-year, $17M deal in free agency this offseason. Considering the difference in salary between the two, the Bucs value Anzalone more.

They also value Josiah Trotter more. The rookie was taken in round 2, and once he is ready, he is going to find himself in the starting lineup.

This already makes it hard for Rozeboom. On top of that, the Bucs have SirVocea Dennis, who started 17 games for the Bucs last season. Bowles notes that Rozeboom will be in the mix, but it will be hard to see the field with so many names ahead of him.

Rozeboom Started 17 Games Last Season

Rozeboom was a UDFA signed by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He spent time with both the Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie. In 2022, he stuck with the Rams. He played special teams in 2022, but then started in five games in 2023.

Rozeboom was an 11-game starter for the Rams in 2024 and then signed with the Panthers in 2025. He started in 17 games and started in the playoffs. Rozeboom had 135 tackles in 2024 and 124 tackles in 2025. Now, he is fourth in the mix with the Bucs.

It will be interesting to see how they try to incorporate him in the defense when he comes back. He might miss a week or two, but will be back early in the season.