The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might end up starting rookie UDFA Jalon Daniels against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. While head coach Todd Bowles did not confirm who would start either way, he did admit there is a chance that starter Baker Mayfield will sit out with a foot strain, meaning Daniels will make his fourth career start.

Bowles feels that Daniels will have a stronger mental understanding by sitting for a few weeks after his first chance starting in the NFL.

“The first couple games that he’s played in, I think, have prepared him for this moment,” said Bowles on Daniels being prepared to start. “From a mental standpoint, I’m sure he’s calmer in the way he approaches things. But he’s an energetic guy, so he’s going to be energetic at the same time anyway. But he has seen the field a few times this year, so that part will be calming for him.”

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Tampa Bay went 1-2 with Daniels as a starter. Daniels had a 61% completion rate with three touchdowns and five interceptions. He also took nine sacks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Leaning on Jalon Daniels’ Experience in Week 11

Bowles noted that the team is not going to change the offense for Daniels compared to if their star veteran was running the offense. He admitted a play or two might be different because of the styles of players they are.

However, the Bucs are going to run their offense no matter who is at quarterback. That will keep the other ten players on the same page while they give Mayfield time to determine his status.

“You run your offense,” said Bowles. “I mean, we don’t have specific plays. It might be 2 or 3 for Baker or for Jalon, but the offense is going to be the offense, so we’ll just play.”

The Bucs are 2-4 with Mayfield.

Bucs Need Daniels to Protect the Football

While Mayfield has four interceptions this season, he has a 2.8% interception rate. Daniels’ 5.1% interception rate would be the worst in the NFL if he had enough passes to qualify. So, for as much as Mayfield is turning the ball over, the team is even more frantic with Daniels.

Right now, Bowles is making it clear that the message this week is to protect the football.

“Well, that’s premium, you know,” said Bowles on limiting turnovers. “We’d rather go 3-and-out and punt than give the ball to the other opponent.”

The Bucs have a great defense. So, the team can manage by winning the field position game. However, turnovers lead to points or short fields, which makes the defense look bad.

The Bucs will give Mayfield until Friday to determine his status. However, Daniels will practice most of the week with the starting offense. Tampa Bay is at Detroit in Week 11.