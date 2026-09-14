Todd Bowles Puts Bucs Defense on Notice After Loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is taking a lot of the blame for their 33-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and rightfully so. They turned the ball over four times with two defensive touchdowns. Another potential touchdown for the Bucs was taken away by a red zone turnover.

So, while a good chunk of the 33 points allowed was not on the defense, head coach Todd Bowles made it clear that the defense still had a say in the loss.

“Defensively, I’d be interested to know how many tackles we missed,” said Bowles. “We missed some chip-shot tackles to get the ball back at the end to give our offense a chance. ”

The Bengals got the ball back with 3:19 left, holding onto a 33-27 lead. They ran eight plays, picked up four first downs, and iced the game. So, the defense has to take some of the blame in the loss.

Todd Bowles Gives Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense Their Share of Blame

Two of the biggest issues on defense were the Bucs biggest offseason additions. Their top free-agent signing Alex Anzalone struggled. He missed three tackles and allowed seven receptions in coverage. His PFF grade was 33.7.

Things were not good for the Bucs’ first-round pick Ruben Bain, either. Bain played 41 snaps and had 24 pass-rush snaps. However, he failed to record a single pressure. He missed a tackle and struggled to get off blocks in the run game.

He finished with a grade of 40.1. On top of that, second-year cornerback Jacob Parrish left the game after playing in just 20 snaps. They were expecting big years from all three, and none of them made the impact that was expected. It is fair for Bowles to say the defense let the team down as well.

Buccaneers Must Bounce Back in Week 2

The good news for the Buccaneers is that they go from one of the best offenses in the AFC to one of the worst with the Cleveland Browns coming to town. Deshaun Watson struggled in his return to the field for the Browns. He was sacked five times and threw an interception. The Browns were blown out, 34-10, by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The drop from Joe Burrow to Watson is notable, as is the difference between Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. Those two can enter that status someday, but right now the other two are much stronger options.

On top of the easier opponent, the Bucs will go from a road game to a home game. This is going to be a must-win game for the Buccaneers. The defense has plenty of advantages and should look much better against a less formidable opponent.