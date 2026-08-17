Buccaneers Coach Raises Concern With Emeka Egbuka Update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has a toe injury that is officially concerning for fans, fantasy managers, and the team. Egbuka left practice on Wednesday, August 12th with a toe injury and has not been back yet.

When asked about the status of the injury, head coach Todd Bowles was less forthcoming with information than he usually is.

Bowles stated that it could be anything from a day-to-day injury to a week-to-week injury. When asked about Egbuka’s Week 1 availability, Bowles did not provide a strong answer.

“Not sure at this time,” said Bowles.

The team is less than a week removed from the injury, so there is still time for them to gather information. However, they have to have an idea of his status. The coyness that Bowles is using has some worried that the injury is worse than he wants to tell us.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Do Not Have Strong Update on Emeka Egbuka

Egbuka was reported to have a toe sprain. They just did not know the severity of it. Sprains can vary in the degree to which the toe is sprained. A minor sprain would mean a week or so to recover. A Grade 2 sprain might mean a week to week or longer to recover. Then, there is the Grade 3 sprain, which could be season-ending. Because the injury was early, he could push to get back by the playoffs.

Bowles has not clarified which one. However, if it were a minor sprain, the thought would be that he would be back by this week and could even suit up for the preseason game that the starters are playing.

By Bowles being so reserved in his status, it sounds like it could be closer to a Grade 2 sprain.

Buccaneers Need Egbuka in 2026

Egbuka did not miss a lot of time in 2025, but he did deal with a hamstring injury in Week 6. His stats and production started to drop after that game. The Bucs’ record started to get worse once Egbuka got hurt as well.

If the Buccaneers want to have any chance to compete in 2026, they are going to need a strong season from Egbuka. They let Mike Evans walk in free agency. Chris Godwin is back and expected to be healthy this year.

However, after he fractured his leg in 2024, he did not look like the same player in 2025. He is at the age where he might not get the step he lost back. Jalen McMillan showed promise as a rookie but got hurt in his second year. Now, he enters a crucial third year.

Lastly, the team has Ted Hurst, but he is just a rookie and is coming from a small school. With Egbuka in the picture, these are all secondary threats and can slide into their roles. Without Egbuka, the questions amongst the pecking order start to get loud.

So, the team might want to take things easy on the wide receiver. Still, it is easy to understand the concern given the cautiousness.