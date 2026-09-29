Bucs Insiders Reveal Potential Todd Bowles Firing Date

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 0-3 to start the season, which is only raising the temperature of the hot seat on head coach Todd Bowles. While the Bucs have never fired a head coach in the middle of the season, both Scott Reynolds and Matt Matera of the Pewter Report Podcast believe this year could be different.

Matera notes that in most years, teams with poor records are tanking to the end of the year. So, firing a coach in the middle of the season is futile. However, he makes the case that because Tampa Bay is in a tight division despite their record, they need to fire Bowles in an attempt to stay in the playoff hunt.

Matera noted that after the Bucs Week 5 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys would be a perfect time to evaluate the status of the head coach.

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“If there was ever a time to make an in-season firing, I think it’s after Dallas if the Bucs are 0-5 and you have that Thursday weekend,” said Matera.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have Expiration Date With Todd Bowles

The Bucs face the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 4. It will be the first career start for rookie UDFA Jalon Daniels. So, it is easy to see that as a loss. If the Bucs lose in Week 5 to the Dallas Cowboys, they will have ten days in between Week 5 and Week 6.

As Matera notes, despite being 0-5, the division might keep them in contention. If that is the case, a move has to be made.

“If all the other teams in front of the Bucs in the NFC South, you are only two games behind, and you haven’t played any of them yet, it needs to be considered,” added Matera.

Reynolds added that no other timeline fits for the Bucs to fire Bowles. He notes that the week 10 bye week is too late into the year. At that point, they would likely be out of playoff contention and would have to pull the string. However, Week 5 is early enough to still turn things around.

This is why they could make a move.

Bucs Could Turn to Interim Head Coach

Matera and Reynolds even laid out a plan for the interim to replace Bowles. They see run game coordinator and outside linebackers coach Larry Foote as the most likely name to step in. Foote is a former player and can create a spark in the locker room. They also mention promoting passing game coordinator George Edwards to defensive coordinator.

“I think that would be the only scenario you have Larry Foote as head coach for the interim, and you have George Edwards as defensive coordinator with Larry’s input,” said Reynolds. “You almost make those guys co-defensive coordinators, and then you hope Zac Robinson gets it figured out at some point.”

Edwards has been an NFL coach since 2002. Larry Foote was drafted in 2002 and was not a coach until 2015. Foote would relate to the players, and Edwards would provide the veteran experience. It might be the Bucs only real chance.