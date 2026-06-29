Former GM Thinks Buccaneers Are Focused on Wrong Problem

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense went through a complete reset this offseason. An emphasis was put on making the unit better, and head coach Todd Bowles is on the hot seat with an incentive to improve the defense. However, while all of the attention is on the defense, former General Manager Ran Carthon thinks that the offense is the real issue.

Carthon noted that he is not sold on the Bucs’ offense.

“I just don’t know as a whole that this offense has the sustainability to be able to score enough points,” Carthon said.

This is a fair take. While the defense is under the microscope, the offense sputtered to the end last season.

The Bucs offense ranked 20th in EPA/play and 22nd in success rate on offense last year. Meanwhile, their defense was 17th in EPA/play allowed, and 20th in success rate. It is not that the defense was good, but the offense does bring just as many questions.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offense is Put on Notice by Former NFL General Manager

One reason why the Bucs’ offense is not under as much pressure is that they showed in glimpses that they can carry the team. The Bucs were 6-3 in the first nine weeks of the season, and that was mostly thanks to the offense.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield had 16 touchdowns to two interceptions, and the offense was humming. However, it took a turn. The offensive line could not stay healthy, the wide receivers were falling apart, Bucky Irving was not the same, and Mayfield was playing through something.

That led to a 2-6 finish with Mayfield throwing 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. It was night and day how different the offense looked.

So, most expect that health and a quick change of offensive coordinator can resolve things.

However, Mayfield is due a contract after this year and is facing pressure. Without Mike Evans, both Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin need to step up. Egbuka might be too young, and Godwin might be too old at this stage to fill the void.

They hired an offensive coordinator whose system is more similar to Liam Coen’s, but there is no telling if they can repeat the same magic. So, the spotlight being on the offense does make sense.

Buccaneers Revamped Their Defense in 2026

However, even the Bucs front office knew that the big changes had to come on defense. Between Ruben Bain, Al-Quadin Muhammad, A’Shawn Robinson, and Rakeem Nunez-Roches, the defensive front should look entirely different. They have a blend of young talent and veteran leadership.

At linebacker, they should have multiple new starters between Alex Anzalone, Christian Rozeboom, and Josiah Trotter.

Then, the secondary is looking for second-year players Jacob Parrish and Benjamin Morrison to take on bigger roles.

However, the big reason the defense is under more pressure is Todd Bowles. Bowles is a defensive-minded coach. If one unit on the roster cannot be average, it is the defense. Bowles needs to show his value by lifting up the group. He is on the hot seat and needs to lean on his strength to save his job.