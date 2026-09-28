Todd Bowles Sends Strong Message on Bucs Rookie QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to be without their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, for the next three weeks. Considering the team has a rookie UDFA as their backup quarterback, there were legitimate questions as to whether the team would add a veteran who could start on the fly.

However, head coach Todd Bowles made it clear that Daniels won the job in the preseason, and with that, he is going to go into Week 4 as their projected starter.

“When he goes out there, his performance speaks for itself,” Bowles said. “When he’s out there, his confidence speaks for itself, and they rally around him.”

While this is a big start for an inexperienced player, Bowles is making it clear that the team is going to treat it like any other game. The rest of the team is set to rally around the rookie.

“He’s gonna be like every other rookie,” admitted Bowles. “He’s played well in the preseason; he’s very bright. He’s not gonna be out there by himself; there’ll be 22 other guys out there helping him out. We expect him to do his job and do it at a high level that he expects from himself.”

Daniels was o-for-3 subbing in for Mayfield in Week 3. However, he went 27-for-44 in the preseason for 239 yards and a touchdown.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan to Start Jalon Daniels in Week 4

Bowles did say that they plan to add a quarterback into the room. They will either sign someone from another team’s practice squad, or they will add a veteran. That does not sound good for Easton Stick, who is currently signed to the Bucs’ practice squad as their number three.

If they added a quarterback from another team’s practice squad, they would have to keep him on the active roster for at least three weeks. That would mean that he would immediately be elevated into the backup role. Despite the injury, it appears Stick is going to stay the number three quarterback.

Bucs Get Extended Look at Rookie UDFA

It is rare for rookie UDFAs to make rosters at quarterback, let alone get on the field. If a quarterback has any chance, teams usually swarm to take them. However, Daniels fell out of the 2026 NFL Draft and landed with the Bucs.

Daniels beat out Connor Bazelak within the first week of the preseason. He beat out Jake Browning over the course of the next two weeks.

Daniels spent six years at Kansas and was the Jayhawks primary starter for three seasons. He finished his career with a 61.5% completion rate. Daniels had 67 touchdowns to 31 interceptions during his time with Kansas.

His final year was his best. Daniels had a career-high 2,531 yards with 22 touchdowns to seven interceptions. It was not enough to get drafted though. Now, we will see how he does in his NFL debut.