Todd Bowles Reveals Unexpected Role for Buccaneers Rookie

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has big expectations for rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter. Bowles expects Trotter to be in the mix for a starting inside linebacker position. He also noted that he could see Trotter getting looks on the edge in specific looks.

“He can moonlight outside as well as inside,” said Bowles. “And he’s a heck of a blitzer. You really feel his presence when the pads come on, so I’m excited to see it.”

This is a big development that could help get Trotter on the field. One staple of the Bowles defense is how much he blitzes and uses different looks to create pressure. So, Trotter is a great fit. This could allow him to get on the field from day one, but also have him make a much bigger impact than some fans think.

For his career, Trotter has only had 34 snaps lined up on the edge. However, he has been excellent as a blitzer. He has racked up 26 pressures on just 105 pass rush attempts. He gets home roughly one quarter of the time.

If he can rack up tackles in the masses and add a few sacks, he would enter the Defensive Rookie of the Year discussion, along with his teammate Ruben Bain.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pass Rush is Much Improved

The Bucs went out of their way to add to their pass rush. Bain was the known addition, but knowing that Trotter can help in that area as well slams the point home of how much they wanted to upgrade this area.

They added those two in the draft, but also added A’Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and Al-Quadin Muhammad in free agency. Muhammad, in particular, had 11 sacks last year.

On the interior, the return of Caljiah Kancey and the second-year step from Elijah Roberts gives the group a much deeper room than in years past.

When you add Bain and Muhammad to the already productive Yaya Diaby, they have a strong group on the edge without adding in the versatility of Trotter.

Josiah Trotter Should See the Field Early For the Bucs

Trotter is a second-round pick, so expectations might not be to start Week 1, but they should have a good idea of what he can be as a starter by the end of this season. As things stand, the team has Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom as potential starters.

While those two started on strong rosters in recent years, they are both going to be pushed by Trotter immediately. Rozeboom has already been missing time in OTAs. Although it is not a serious matter, it is giving Trotter experience with the first team that he can take into the future.

These two linebackers are more experienced, but neither is as impactful a blitzer in the way that Trotter could. So, as soon as Trotter proves that he belongs on the field, the Bucs are going to get him there. It will be interesting to see if they can do it by Week 1.