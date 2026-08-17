Bucs HC Todd Bowles Sends Strong Message on Zac Robinson

One of the biggest changes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made this offseason was hiring Zac Robinson to be their offensive coordinator. The Bucs have had four different coordinators in four years, so they are used to the transition.

When asked how he thought things went on the sideline for the first time in game action, head coach Todd Bowles said things were clean in the Bucs’ preseason win over the New York Jets.

“It’s been pretty clean like that since practice, since we started in OTAs and minicamps, and it carried over to training camp, and there was more of that on the sideline,” said Bowles on how things went. “Felt the communication was great; the understanding of the guys was great, so I think it went well.”

The Bucs struggled to get the offense going early. However, that might have had to do with the quarterback play. When the team transitioned from Connor Bazelak to Jalon Daniels, things got a lot smoother, and the offense put up a couple of touchdown drives.

Beyond the production, Bowles was just happy to see clean communication and understanding between the coach and the players.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut of Zac Robinson Went Well

Two of the past three Buccaneers offensive coordinators parlayed their first season as the offensive coordinator into a head coach job. Dave Canales is the Carolina Panthers head coach, and Liam Coen is the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, the promotion of Josh Grizzard did not lead to the same success. He ended up being fired after his first year with the Buccaneers. So, there could be a lot on the line for Robinson, given that the past three have either been fired or promoted within one year.

This is a huge year for the Bucs. Baker Mayfield is due a contract extension and will play out this year before signing his deal. Head coach Todd Bowles enters the season on the hot seat. Both are leaning on Robinson to be a difference-maker.

Robinson Has Amazing Opportunity With Buccaneers in 2026

Robinson was a former NFL quarterback, but his career only lasted from 2010-13. He joined the coaching fraternity in 2019 as an assistant quarterback coach for the Los Angeles Rams. He worked under Sean McVay from 2019-23.

Then, he moved from assistant quarterback coach to assistant wide receiver coach, then to passing game coordinator and quarterback coach. Then, in 2024, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris took a job as the Atlanta Falcons head coach. He brought Robinson with him to call plays as the offensive coordinator.

His first stint was up-and-down and only lasted two seasons, as Morris was fired and the staff was let go. Still, he rebounded quickly with the Bucs. Many will forgive the Falcons’ fallout if things go well in Tampa Bay.

He is still young; he has ties to McVay, and his first stint was good enough that he can be trusted again. Robinson is one strong season away from being a head coach candidate. So far, he is taking the right steps.