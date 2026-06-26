Todd Bowles Leaves Door Open for Another Buccaneers Move

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are considering signing a veteran free agent. However, as things stand right now, head coach Todd Bowles wants to see how things play out with the players he has on the roster before they go the route of finding a veteran addition.

When Bowles was asked about the status of the cornerback room, he specifically mentioned Chase Lucas and Kemon Hall as the two leading candidates to provide depth behind Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison, and Jacob Parrish.

Bowles was asked again today about Bucs adding a veteran corner. He said he's hoping to see Chase Lucas and Kemon Hall healthy and then he'll know whether they need to add a veteran corner for depth behind McCollum/Morrison/Parrish as top three. https://t.co/UFOv1xwITQ — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 16, 2026

Bowles is going to give Lucas and Hall fair chances. However, neither has shown to even be considered quality depth at this point, so there is a reason that questions about the depth of the room remain.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are Leaning on Their Cornerback Depth

Lucas was a free agent addition, but he has just 104 snaps played. He was a seventh-round pick in 2022. After spending two years with the Detroit Lions, he spent another two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He got 98 of his 104 snaps last season, but the 49ers did not look into re-signing him.

So, while the Bucs might have liked what they saw, there are still a lot of questions. That includes the two teams that already signed him, not being interested in keeping him.

Hall was a 2019 UDFA. While it is nice that he has stuck in the NFL for so long, he has just 88 snaps. Similar to Lucas, he had 66 of his 88 snaps come just last year.

After three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, he went to the Dallas Cowboys. So, this will be his third stop in the NFL as well.

Interestingly, Bowles did not mention Josh Hayes. That could be because those are two new names that they need to see, and they know what Hayes is. Hayes was a sixth-round pick with the Bucs in 2023.

However, he has 294 snaps in his career. Of those, 264 were in 2024. The team saw him get real work; they made sure he did not see the field the following year and added more depth to compete with him this year.

The room remains unsettled, making a veteran addition in free agency during training camp a real possibility for the team.

Buccaneers Might Need Added Depth at Cornerback This Offseason

Some of the top names available in free agency are Marshon Lattimore, Trevon Diggs, and Kenny Moore. Those names can sign if an injury occurs, but they are waiting for starting chances to appear. They are not signing as depth pieces.

Jalyn Armour-Davis, Nick McCloud, Chris Lammons, and Fabian Moreau are more of the names to look for when shopping for depth. They all have starting experience, but would be best served in the NFL as depth options.

The Bucs can try to give Hall and Lucas a shot, but if they do not work out, they are going to bring these names in. How long the Buccaneers wait before adding another cornerback will be one of training camp’s biggest storylines.