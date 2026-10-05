Todd Bowles Breaks Silence on 0-4 Start Amid Baker Mayfield Absence

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are searching for answers after falling to 0-4 with a 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Tampa Bay has now dropped four straight games to open the season, with another difficult challenge arriving quickly.

The Buccaneers must travel to Dallas for a Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys. The short turnaround gives the team little time to recover from the Packers’ defeat or make adjustments.

Tampa Bay is also dealing with a major change at quarterback. Baker Mayfield remains sidelined with a dislocated right thumb, leaving rookie Jalon Daniels to handle the position for the second straight game.

Todd Bowles Takes Responsibility for Buccaneers’ 0-4 Start

Todd Bowles acknowledged that Tampa Bay must find a way to close out tight games and accepted responsibility for the team’s 0-4 start. The Buccaneers have remained competitive in their losses, but Bowles said that is not enough without victories.

“It’s on us, we know what the problem is. It’s on us, we can’t keep getting close and not winning. That’s not good enough. My record says what we are, we’re hoping for to be acknowledged that and we correct our own mistakes. It’s going to keep happening. We talked about it as a team, we’re going to be a team and we got to play tougher in the end and we got to execute in the end and that’s the only way you can win the ball game.”

Bowles also said the need for improvement starts with him. Greg Auman of FOX Sports reported that the coach acknowledged Tampa Bay continues to lose close games and must learn how to finish them.

“I’m the head coach. I can do more,” Bowles said. “I can always do more. I’ll always take the blame on that.”

The Buccaneers have lost eight of their last 10 one-possession games. The latest defeat followed a game in which Tampa Bay’s defense forced two turnovers and held Green Bay to 283 total yards.

Bowles stressed that the team must improve its execution late in games rather than take consolation from staying close.

“We’re going to fight. We’re going to stick together,” Bowles said. “And we’re going to figure this thing out. I’ll lead them to that. That’s my job.”

Jalon Daniels Set for Second Start Against Dallas

Jalon Daniels will get another opportunity to lead the Buccaneers when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Bowles confirmed that the undrafted rookie will make his second career start.

Daniels completed 19 of 27 passes for 148 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions against Green Bay. He also rushed for 55 yards in his first NFL start.

Bowles said Daniels showed composure despite making mistakes during the 17-14 loss.

“Yeah, he’ll be the quarterback Thursday night,” Bowles said. “He had some ups and he had some downs, but for his first time out there, he didn’t panic, he didn’t do anything. He escaped, used his legs well at times. It’s his first game – he’s going to have some ups and downs.”

Daniels became the first undrafted rookie quarterback to start for the Buccaneers. He also became the first rookie quarterback to start an NFL game this season.

Baker Mayfield is expected to miss at least two more games while recovering from his thumb injury. The quarterback suffered the injury during Tampa Bay’s Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The quick turnaround now puts Daniels in a position to build on his first start. Tampa Bay will need him to improve while the Buccaneers continue searching for their first win of the season.