Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles Doesn’t Realize Star Player Sat Out Week 2

As the leader and public face of an NFL team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is responsible for 1 thing above all others — knowing what players are on his team.

Unfortunately for Bowles, as with most things having to do with his job in recent years, he can’t seem to pull that off.

A video clip of Bowles speaking with Bucs team reporter Casey Phillips on “The Todd Bowles Show” about the Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns revealed an unfortunate gap in his knowledge of who was actually playing in the game when he praised star cornerback Jacob Parrish for “covering well” in the game.

One problem. Parrish did not play against the Browns. He was sidelined with a back injury suffered in a Week 1 loss to the Bengals.

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Internet Roasts Bowles for Not Knowing Who Played

Sometimes — most of the time — the internet can be a pretty cruel place.

In the case of Bowles and the winless Buccaneers, it seems like it might be deserved in this case.

“Should we be concerned that Todd Bowles didn’t realize Jacob Parrish did not play last week?” Bucs Juice wrote on X.

“Hey Buccaneers and (GM) Jason Licht,” Bucs fan Mike Walsh wrote on his official X account. “Why doesn’t Bowles know who played Sunday? He said Parrish covered well. Dude was inactive. This is a BAD look. And reinforcing that you should have fired his ass after last year.”

“TRENDING: Buccaneers fans are VERY CONCERNED after HC Todd Bowles praised Jacob Parrish for his coverage last week,” ML Football wrote on its official X account. “Parrish DID NOT PLAY in the game.”

Todd Bowles Discussed Parrish’s Injury Before Game

Perhaps even more concerning is that Bowles discussed Parrish’s injury in multiple press conferences leading up to the game — that’s not including the multiple updates he would have been given by his coaching staff and the medical training staff.

Parrish was one of 2 Buccaneers to make the NFL All-Rookie Team alongside wide receiver and 1st-round pick (No. 19 overall) Emeka Egbuka.

From the Bucs’ official X account: “CB Jacob Parrish in 2025: The fourth rookie DB since 2010 to record 75+ tackles and multiple INTs/sacks, joining Kansas City’s Eric Berry in 2010, L.A. Chargers‘ Derwin James in 2018 and Washington’s Kamren Curl in 2020.”

That’s incredible company to keep. Berry was a 5-time Pro Bowler and 3-time NFL All-Pro in just 9 NFL seasons. James is the NFL’s elite safety and is a 6-time NFL All-Pro and 5-time Pro Bowler in his first 8 seasons. Curl has gone from a throwaway, seventh round draft pick in 2020 to being in line for a contract worth upwards of $50 million this offseason.