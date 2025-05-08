Tom Brady Weighs-In On the GOAT Debate: Everyone is like ‘Blah Blah Blah’

The GOAT debate in the worlds of sports is one that is timeless. Names like Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods and countless others will be mentioned in these arguments until the end of time.

Another named constantly mentioned in the GOAT conversation is Tom Brady, who recently weighed in on the topic during a recent podcast experience.

Tom Brady Chimes In On the Goat Debate

Let’s be honest, the GOAT debate can be an exhausting subject in the world of sports. Everyone’s GOAT is subjective to the criteria of the person weighing-in.

Well, this fact wasn’t lost on Tom Brady when he was asked about the topic during his appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast earlier this week.

Brady said, “It’s a ridiculous debate and I see it on sports all the time, and it’s like everyone’s just ‘blah blah blah.’ Like one year, you know, like there were greatness defined over what you know over a career,” when discussing how sports media personalities weigh-in on the GOAT topic.

Brady added, “I was on a pod, I was on a thing with Peyton Manning this week and we were talking about the Mount Rushmore of NFL receivers, including tight ends… There was a lot of great arguments going back and forth about, you know, Jerry Rice has great stats… I picked Gronk as one of mine but like Tony Gonzalez has way more catches than him.”

Brady makes an interesting point seeing that everyone could have a different answer because the grading criteria is going to vary from person to person.

Tom Brady Did Give His GOATs of Specific Sports

Brady may have provided context behind the conversation, but that didn’t stop him from providing his personal picks for the greatest of all time in certain sports.

Brady gave names like Hulk Hogan and Tiger Woods when asked about the GOAT of the WWE and golf, but he actually passed on giving a definitive answer on other sports like soccer.

“God that’s hard,” Brady responded when asking to choose between Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronald as the greatest soccer player. “I’m not even answering that question. I like them both too much.”

Yet, one question asked by the hosts did get a swift and definitive answer from Brady regarding who is the biggest partier from the NFL.

“Roberto Gronkowski,” Brady said with a smile on his face. “Yo soy fiesta.”

There are many analysts and NFL fans who believe Brady is the GOAT of the NFL after winning seven Super Bowl championships during his career.

Brady has won more championships than any other player in the Super Bowl era, which is why many consider him the greatest to ever take the field.

One player who has been building a strong case to be in the GOAT conversation is Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who has won three Super Bowl titles, led his team to the Super Bowl five times, and advanced to the AFC Championship in all seven of his seasons as the starting quarterback of the Chiefs.

Ironically enough, two of Mahomes’ four career losses in the playoffs came at the hands of Brady in the 2018 AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIV.

The ink is dry on Brady’s playing career, but it will be interesting to see if Mahomes or any other player can build a compelling enough resume throughout their career to make the GOAT debate far more compelling in the sport of football in the coming years.