Top Offensive Prospects to Watch at the NFL Combine for the Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers jump in offensive production is highly impressive considering the loss of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans for lengthy periods of time in the middle of the season.

Yet, for a second straight year the Bucs will have a new offensive coordinator at the helm and still haven’t resigned Godwin at this time.

Who are some of the top offensive prospects the Bucs should be watching closely at the NFL Combine?

Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

The addition of Graham Barton to this offensive line unit had a profound impact across the board for the Bucs.

Even in the midst of watching this rushing attack go from 31st to the third-best in the league last season, there is an argument to be made an upgrade could be in store for unrestricted free agent Ben Brederson — who started at left guard — to this offensive line unit.

Well, Alabama G Tyler Booker could not only be an upgrade, but could elevate this promising group into an elite unit if paired with Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke, and the aforementioned Barton for years to come.

Booker was listed at 6’5” 325 pounds last year and has the type of play strength that resembles a forklift with his ability to move large human beings against their will consistently as a run blocker.

There is no scenario I see where Booker falls to the Bucs in the second round, which means an impressive Combine performance would only cement him as a potential option with the 19th overall pick.

Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Fortunately for the Bucs, the fact they have confidence in their four returning starters means the interior offensive line doesn’t need to be a priority in the first round.

Yet, if Grey Zabel of North Dakota State falls to them at No. 53 overall, then this unit could still have the opportunity to shore up the fifth and final spot of the starting offensive line unit.

Similar to Barton from a year ago, Zabel’s calling card is her positional versatility. He spent time at four different positions during his collegiate career and showcased the ability to consistently navigate stunts in each of those positions.

Zabel displayed excellent technique and hand placement during the Senior Bowl and looked very comfortable operating as a run blocker in both zone and gap scheme concepts.

Zabel is a player the Bucs should keep an eye on at the NFL Combine.

Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

The future of Godwin with the team looks encouraging but isn’t a guarantee at this time.

If Godwin were to leave via free agency, then the Bucs would be in the market for a receiver to contribute alongside Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan.

Texas WR Isaiah Bond would give this offense an explosive vertical element it appeared to lack for some of last season.

Bond’s drop in production in a loaded Longhorns’ offense was disappointing, but his 540 yards and five scores could be explained a bit by his nagging ankle injury in 2024.

At Bond’s best, he is a legitimate deep threat who flashed some excellent timing and tempo variation as a route runner. When paired with his surprising physicality at the catchpoint and ability to generate yards after the catch — then Bond could be a great value pick who fills an important for this productive Bucs’ offense.