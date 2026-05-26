Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Face Tough Chris Godwin Decision

Chris Godwin is entering the 2026 season on shaky ground. The long-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver might be entering his last season with the team, according to Wynston Wilcox of Fansided.

Godwin has had a phenomenal career with the Bucs, and his run in a Super Bowl will never be forgotten. However, he has not quite been the same player since 2024, when he suffered a fractured ankle. It caused him to miss 10 games to close out that season.

He was not nearly the same in 2025, either. He suffered a setback early into training camp and missed the start of the season. When he returned, he suffered a fibula injury. He tried to play through everything, but was clearly not the same player.

Godwin had a career low of 360 yards, which was even lower than his rookie season when he did not start. He only appeared in nine games for the Bucs, but even when he was on the field, he was not helping. Godwin averaged 1.36 yards per route run during the 2025 season, per PFF. For his career, he averages 1.90 yards per route run, and his career low before that season was 1.73 yards per route run.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have a Tough Decision to Make with Wide Receiver Chris Godwin

There is an argument to be made that Godwin is healthy now and can get back to his old ways. At the same time, he is going to be 30 years old, and after multiple leg injuries, there is a real question as to whether he can ever get back to his previous level of play.

It is going to put the Bucs in a tough spot after this season.

Godwin has a team option after this year. The Bucs can release Godwin and save $13.7M of cap space. It will result in $16.2M in dead space, but if they keep Godwin, he is going to carry a $29.9M cap hit. That is far too high, but considering most of it is already spent, it makes it a tough decision. Can they really spend $13.7M more on Godwin? He would have to show a combination of health and production.

Buccaneers Have Replacements for Chris Godwin

The other issue going against Godwin is the depth chart around him. It is not quite as deep without Mike Evans, but without Evans, it looks a lot younger. They have Emeka Egbuka, who went in round 1 and has already flashed high-end talent.

They also have 2024 third-round pick Jalen McMillan and 2026 third-round pick Ted Hurst. McMillan flashed as a rookie, but neither has shown enough to trust as the number two and three receivers quite yet.

However, their combined cap hit will be roughly $3.3M combined, which is much less than the $13.7M option that they would have to pick up with Godwin. If both receivers take enough of a step in 2026, and Godwin showing his age, would make the decision much easier next winter than it looks right now. This could be the last year for Godwin in Tampa Bay.