Bucs Trade Pitch Reunites WR Chris Godwin With Old Teammate

Of all the terrible contracts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have handed out in recent years, wide receiver Chris Godwin’s stands above the rest.

The Buccaneers handed Godwin a 3-year $66 million contract before the 2025 regular season and coming off a gruesome, season-ending injury. In the 15 games he’s played since then, Godwin has just 56 receptions for 576 yards and 2 touchdowns — that includes 23 receptions for 216 yards and no touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 1-5 start to the 2026 regular season.

At this point, trading Godwin to another team might be the best move the Buccaneers can make. The Athletic’s Daniel Popper ranked Godwin high on his list of players who could be shipped out before the November 10 trade deadline and proposed an interesting destination: a reunion with ex-Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans on the San Francisco 49ers.

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Unbeaten 49ers Need Help Because of Injuries

The unbeaten 49ers, because of a rash of injuries, might actually be the one team desperate enough to make a deal for Godwin at this point. They’re also one of the few teams with enough salary cap space to make it happen.

“Godwin signed a three-year, $66 million extension with the Bucs in 2025, opting not to leave in free agency despite other offers,” Popper wrote on October 23. “He does not have any guaranteed money on his deal after this season. But the issue with Godwin as a trade piece is his $22 million 2026 base salary. Over half the league does not even have the space to consider this trade, unless the Bucs take on some salary. And that is before weighing whether Godwin is worth the money. Among 71 receivers with at least 20 targets, he ranks 51st in yards per route run.”

No position has been hit harder on the 49ers than wide receiver. Evans is out with a nagging Achilles injury. Rookie starter and 2nd-round pick De’Zhaun Stribling hasn’t played since he hurt his ankle in the season opener. DeMarcus Robinson hasn’t played since he hurt his ankle in Week 2.

Veteran Christian Kirk hasn’t played this season because of a calf injury. Former 1st-round pick Ricky Pearsall had season-ending knee surgery at the start of training camp.

Chris Godwin Became Elite WR With Buccaneers

Godwin, 30, has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers and was one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers for most of his career — until a gruesome leg injury in Week 7 of the 2024 regular season against the Baltimore Ravens.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put Godwin at the top of his list of the “NFL’s Worst Contracts” for the 2026 season.

The New England Patriots, on a spending spree for the ages before the 2025 season, reportedly offered Godwin a contract worth more than $90 million that he turned down to stay in Tampa Bay.

Godwin’s contract includes a staggering $44 million in guaranteed money and will bring his career earnings to $146.6 million when it runs out following the 2027 season.