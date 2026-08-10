Bucs Trade Pitch Lands Talented Young AFC QB

If the last few days have taught us anything about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their backup quarterback situation, it should be that things aren’t great and the Buccaneers really need to do better to try and solidify the position.

That was made clear when former Buccaneers backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater told the Detroit Lions he was going to “step away” from football — a middling backup who spurned the Buccaneers this offseason, which led to Tampa Bay signing Jake Browning.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed the NFL’s top players who should be on the trade block ahead of the regular season — including 2nd-year Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who would be the perfect fit to land with the Buccaneers and vastly upgrade a position of the utmost need.