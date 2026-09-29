Bucs Trade Pitch Sends $66 Million WR Chris Godwin to Super Bowl Contender

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t quite at the point where they need to start a fire sale with their roster, but sitting at 0-3 and with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield out, possibly, for the next month, that moment might not be too far away.

ESPN’s Ben Solak predicts that could make the Buccaneers a mark for other teams—teams actually in playoff contention—to try to pick their roster apart via trades.

In this case, Solak thinks that team could be the Super Bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams.

“Despite the fact that the Rams traded almost an entire year’s worth of picks for two players, they’re still in a position at which one more trade makes sense: specifically, for a pass catcher,” Solak wrote on September 29. “So where to look? The Rams aren’t the team that should kick the tires on a discontented first-round pick such as Marvin Harrison Jr. or Quentin Johnston — they need a steady producer who can eat volume if needed … Chris Godwin Jr. might get out of Tampa Bay as the 0-3 Buccaneers pivot to younger players.”

Through Tampa Bay’s 1st 3 games, Godwin has 10 receptions for 111 yards and no touchdowns.

Chris Godwin Became Elite WR With Buccaneers

Godwin, 30, has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers and was 1 of the NFL’s elite wide receivers until a gruesome leg injury in Week 7 of the 2024 regular season — an injury that didn’t prevent the Buccaneers from signing him to a 3-year, $66 million contract before the 2025 season.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon to put Godwin’s big-money deal at the top of his list of the “NFL’s Worst Contracts” for the 2026 season.

Godwin’s contract included $44 million in guaranteed money.

The New England Patriots, on a spending spree for the ages before the 2025 season, reportedly offered Godwin a contract worth more than $90 million that he turned down to stay in Tampa Bay.